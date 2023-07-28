Kylie Minogue is a vision in sheer effect dress after confirming exciting news

The Padam Padam singer looked stunning as she graced the red carpet at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

After confirming the exciting news of her first Las Vegas residency during an intimate soirée in NYC attended by HELLO!, Kylie Minogue was whisked off to The Venetian Resort in Sin City for yet another glamorous promotional appearance.

Looking radiant in a sheer-effect black dress, Kylie wowed on the red carpet to officially announce the iconic resort's brand-new entertainment venue Voltaire launching in fall 2023. Kylie, 55, exuded glamour in her bodycon dress, which perfectly flattered her petite figure thanks to its midi-length cut and ribbed, semi-sheer design.

A simple silver bracelet adorned her right wrist and a pair of strappy black stilettos rounded off her elegant ensemble.

She styled her blonde hair in a bouncy blowout and kept her makeup simple and understated, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Kylie was in her element as she chatted about her special U.S. residency, which kicks off November 3 and serves as the opening night for new venue Voltaire.

Her appearance comes mere hours after the Australian superstar confirmed the news at an exclusive event hosted at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood.

© Getty Kylie Minogue looked lovely in a sheer effect black dress after confirming her Las Vegas residency

HELLO! was lucky enough to speak to Kylie about the special project, which has been a long time coming.

"I always thought [a residency] would happen at some point. So, now is the right time to be in the Voltaire environment," she told us.

© Getty Kylie's U.S. residency kicks off on November 3 and serves as the opening night for Voltaire

"I think if I had done this earlier in my career it might have been too early. If I'd done it too much later I'd regret it being too much later. Right now, in my life, in my career, it feels like the perfect point, the perfect moment where, I've got the catalogue, I've got the history, but I've also got the drive and the ambition to go so much further."

Fans had long been hoping for the down-to-earth singer to confirm rumours of a residency, particularly since she hasn't toured North America since 2009.

© Getty Kylie posed with Michael Gruber, CCO of The Venetian Resort

Kylie is hot on the promotional trail for her 16th studio album, Tension, which drops on September 22 and has spawned chart-topping dance anthem Padam Padam.

Earlier in the day, Kylie was pictured leaving the Today show in the most fabulous outfit. Serving up serious glamour, the pop princess strutted out of the studios in a purple mini dress teamed with leather thigh-high boots.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Kylie was spotted leaving the Today show in NYC earlier in the day, looking equally fabulous

Her silky, jewel-toned mini dress made a major statement thanks to open sleeves and a billowing cape design.