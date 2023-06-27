Holly Willoughby goes undercover at Glastonbury in white mini dress and cowgirl boots

The This Morning presenter hit Worthy Farm with her husband Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby put on a casual display as she went undercover at Glastonbury over the weekend. The This Morning presenter, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on her weekend at the iconic music festival, which led her to miss Monday's morning show.

Holly shared a romantic snap in the arms of her husband, Dan Baldwin, as the couple watched a set on the Pyramid Stage. "Glasto 2023," penned the ITV star, sparking a flurry of comments from her doting fans.

WATCH: Holly details her weekend of partying at Glastonbury

Swapping out her usual glamorous wardrobe and feminine florals, Holly nailed the off-duty model aesthetic as she hit Worthy Farm in a belted broderie anglaise mini dress, a western-style hat and boots.

Holly's icy blonde bob was styled in natural waves, as she sported a dewy makeup glow and elevated her look with several pieces of delicate gold jewellery.

© Instagram Holly enjoyed the music with her husband Dan

Shiarra Bell, a friend of the ITV presenter, also shared a series of photos of Holly and her husband from the music event.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby partied with friends

Dan, 48, also kept it casual as he rocked a band tee, oversized sporty shorts and white Nike trainers, accessorizing with a gold pendant necklace and black sunglasses.

© Getty Holly and Dan have been married since 2007

Holly and Dan weren't the only celebrity to descend upon the famous music festival this year, with the likes of Princess Beatrice, Jamie Dornan, Lily James and Romeo Beckham amongst the A-listers who flocked to Somerset to enjoy the headliners.

Brushing shoulders with Royalty and Hollywood stars, Holly is said to have partied into the early hours of the morning following a set with Arctic Monkeys, according to The Sun.

© Edd Dracott - PA Images Princess Beatrice (2nd left) with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi (centre) greets friends with a hug near the hospitality interstage area of the Glastonbury Festival.

Princess Beatrice also kept it casual as she donned a breezy denim mini dress and Adidas trainers as she stepped out with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

© David M. Benett Lily wore a low slung mini dress with a Barbour jacket and wellies

Actress Lily James channelled the noughties in a black strappy ribbed mini dress that boasted gold netting around the cowl neckline and the hem, slipping into black Wellington boots and layering with a Barbour wax jacket.