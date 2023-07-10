Princess Lilibet looks adorable in the prettiest floral summer dress - and it's still available to shop

It’s a rare occasion we see Princess Lilibet out and about, but the two-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was spotted looking adorable at the 4th of July Parade in Montecito, California last week.

In a video shared by Rosewood Miramar Beach – the same hotel where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged – Lilibet and Meghan were seen cuddling up and waving enthusiastically as they watched the model T Fords drive by. Lili was also later spotted with her dad at the Montecito Association’s Village RoadShow.

Eagled-eyed fashion fans were quick to notice the toddler was wearing the Carine dress by California brand DÔEN. The beautiful floral number comes in a stunning print called Bluebell Hillside Bloom. Falling to the knee, it’s made from the softest, organic cotton voile, and features subtly puffed full-length sleeves with a Peter Pan collar trimmed with ruffles. It fastens at the back with six delicate buttons.

Lili’s dress retails for £108 ($98) and is available for ages two to 12. It also comes in two alternative colours - a summer-ready bright pink and autumn-inspired auburn hues.

Founded by Santa Barbara-born sisters, DÔEN's collections are inspired by coastal California. Made from the highest quality fabrics, each piece is intended to be timeless and worn and passed down for years to come.

Princess Lilibet wore the patterned blue dress with long white socks and red shoes, while Meghan dressed down for the occasion. She stepped out in a low-key ensemble of Boden linen trousers, a white shirt and her hair scraped back, completing the look with a pair of Maison Valentino sunglasses.

WATCH THE PARADE VIDEO HERE:

For a more affordable alternative to Lili's outfit, John Lewis has this floral summer dress which also features puff sleeves and falls just below the knee. It has pretty lace detailing, pintucks on the bodice, and ruffle detail at the back. Retailing for £21, it’s currently available for ages two to eight.

