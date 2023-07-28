Blake Lively showcases incredible abs in latest swimsuit photo and fans are blown away

Blake Lively recently sparked admiration and curiosity as she displayed her toned abs in a scintillating new swimsuit photo.

The Gossip Girl alum, who recently welcomed her fourth child with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, has been somewhat reserved on social media, except for promoting her new line of non-alcoholic mixers, Betty Buzz - an intriguing counterpart to Ryan's Aviation Gin.

However, on Thursday, the 35-year-old stirred up a sensation with a poolside picture of herself, adorned in a vibrant red bikini that accentuated her remarkably sculpted abs.

Fans were quick to express their amazement, with one commenting: "How have you had 4 kids?" and another adoringly referring to her as: "The real Barbie."

The golden-haired Californian beauty has long been celebrated for maintaining a beach-ready physique, through pregnancy and beyond, and is frequently seen in stunning swimwear, from movie sets to personal photos.

One memorable image from June 2016 showed Blake in an enticing orange bikini for her role in the thriller The Shallows, where she played Nancy Adams, a surfer held hostage on a rock by a circling shark.

The low-waisted bikini, coupled with a funky halter neck top, perfectly showcased her fit form, complemented by a silver necklace and bracelets. Her naturally styled wet hair added a touch of authenticity to her character.

The Betty Buzz founder offered another glimpse of her impeccable taste in swimwear in August 2022.

Posing elegantly by a pool, flanked by towering palm trees, Blake was pictured in a stylish white two-piece ensemble.

The chic outfit was completed with a cross-tied top and matching bottoms, adorned with bold gold hoops at her hips, adding a touch of glamour.

Just a month later, it was announced that Blake was expecting her fourth child with Ryan, with whom she has three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty.

As the news made headlines, Blake shared a carousel of pictures, revealing her evolving pregnancy style. Among the images was a striking shot of her in a red one-piece swimsuit with thick straps, a plunging V-neck, and a floral cutout.

A separate image in the same post showed Blake in a pastel pink bikini, complete with lace lining, embracing her friend, pop icon Taylor Swift. Taylor, in a maroon one-piece and striped shorts, wore trendy Ray-Bans, encapsulating the relaxed, summery vibe.

Blake's diet and fitness secrets

So, how does Blake manage to maintain her enviable physique post-pregnancy? As her fitness coach, Don Saladino, revealed to E! News, the secret lies not in drastic dieting but in adopting wholesome habits. According to him, the key to weight loss is ample sleep rather than strict diets or calorie-counting.

Don, who has also trained other Hollywood stars like Ryan Reynolds, Sebastian Stan, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Cindy Crawford, observed one client lose nine pounds in just three weeks by adding an extra 90 minutes of sleep each night.

He emphasizes the need for seven to nine hours of sleep a night, dubbing it a "free fat-burner."

In a prior interview with Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie 'O' Henderson, Blake revealed that her diet was void of soy and gluten, which led to the elimination of processed foods from her meals.

"No gluten and no soy," she stated. "Once you remove soy, you realize you're eating no processed foods. So that's basically what I did. No processed foods and then working out."