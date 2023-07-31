Blake Lively’s candid admission about her four kids shocks fans: ‘He’s not the father’

In a shocking Instagram mix-up, Blake Lively was compelled to clarify the identity of her children's father after a tongue-in-cheek comment about her personal trainer had fans questioning.

The golden-haired starlet found herself in a light-hearted predicament that left her followers chuckling. The 35-year-old Gossip Girl star stirred the pot when she responded to a fan who queried, "How have you had 4 kids?" To this, Blake playfully tagged her personal trainer, Don Saladino.

Realizing her jest might be misinterpreted, the Age Of Adaline actress quickly set the record straight. "Wait, no. That's not how. He's not the father," she ensured, clarifying that she shares her four children with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Blake didn't stop there; she went on to praise Don. "He's just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He's an even better person and friend than trainer. And that's saying a lot," she expressed, adding a black heart to her message.

Blake Lively with her trainer

It was Ryan Reynolds, the star of Deadpool, who stole Blake's heart and became the real father of her children. The duo met while co-starring in the film Green Lantern.

Interestingly, back in 2010, when they filmed the superhero movie, both were involved with others. Blake was dating her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley, while Ryan was married to Scarlett Johansson.

The pathway to love wasn't exactly straightforward for this couple, as Ryan revealed to Entertainment Weekly about a peculiar double date experience.

© Getty Blake Lively is married too Ryan Reynolds

READ: Ryan Reynolds and daughter James make rare joint appearance - and she's so grown up!

SEE: Take a look inside Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's incredible family home

"We were buddies then. I remember it was funny because, for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and all that stuff, we were both single," the Aviation Gin founder recollected.

"We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl. That was the most awkward date [from their perspective] probably because we were just like fireworks coming across," the "Deadpool 2" star humorously noted.

© Getty Blake Lively and daughter James Reynolds

The couple, now celebrated as 'relationship goals' on the internet, officially started their romance in the fall of 2011.

They secretly exchanged vows in September 2012 and have since had four children. Known for their playful banter and affectionate roasts on Instagram, Blake and Ryan continue to captivate fans with their endearing love story.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

Ryan shared his adorable realization moment with GQ. "We were hanging out at this little restaurant in Tribeca that's open really late, and this song came on and I was just like, 'Want to dance?'" he recalled. Amid the dance, he had an epiphany.

"Oh, I think I just crossed a line," he mused, then escorted Blake home. Ryan playfully left the rest of the night to imagination, adding, "And, uh, you know, I don't really need to go into what happened after that."