Victoria Beckham parties in fitted tank top and luxe wide-leg pants to celebrate husband David

The fashion designer wife of David Beckham brought her unrivalled elegance to Miami

The celebrations haven't stopped for David Beckham since Argentine football legend Lionel Messi became the latest signing to his co-owned football club, Inter Miami CF.

On Thursday, the father-of-four took to Instagram to share photographs from "Another great night in Miami with La Familia," and fashion mogul Victoria Beckham stole the spotlight in an immaculate monochrome ensemble.

Looking slick and sophisticated, the former Spice Girl donned low-rise, wide-leg white trousers which flattered her feminine silhouette. VB slipped into a luxe tank top and accessorised with a black 'Frame Buckle Belt' from her own eponymous fashion collection.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham exuded elegance in her monochrome ensemble in Miami

Victoria's tumbling chocolate-hued tresses were styled over her shoulder, holding up perfectly against the Miami humidity.

Adding to her natural glow, the doting mother donned a full face of Victoria Beckham Beauty, including a glowy foundation, a golden bronzer and a healthy dose of her beloved Satin Kajal Liner. Divine!

© Instagram Victoria joined her husband in Miami over the weekend

Victoria's black and white evening wear was proof that minimalism is still chic. Yet despite her penchant for a timeless LBD, the fashion designer doesn't always stick to monochrome.

Back in June, Victoria gave Barbie a run for her money as she stepped out in Paris wearing a structured pastel pink blazer and glitzy grey tights. Her power dressing was complete with business-babe aviators and a super sleek ponytail.

© Getty Victoria looked pretty in pink for Paris

In keeping with her pastel-pink era, Victoria and David were the ultimate couple goals when they attended the Jacquemus' Le Chouchou show in Versailles.

SEE: David and Victoria Beckham's garden renovation plans at £12m home spark controversy

© Pierre Suu Victoria Beckham at the Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023

Serving al fresco extravagance in a spaghetti strap maxi, VB's pretty pink piece featured an asymmetric hemline and unconventional floral detailing – along with a large rosette that adorned her right hip. And who can forget the star's dreamy pink getup for the launch party of her beauty label in 36 Dover Street back in the spring?

LOOK: 16 times Victoria Beckham surprised by flashing her real smile

Dressing to the nine for the swanky affair, the 48-year-old sported a blush pink midi dress coined the 'Gathered Waist Midi Dress,' featuring whimsical split flutter sleeves with caped detailing, a ruched waistline, a curve-kissing fit, a slight mermaid flair silhouette, a rounded neckline and a silk finish.