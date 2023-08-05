Abbey Clancy smoulders wearing plunging deep-V bikini in steamy photoshoot

The former Britain's Next Top Model contestant always looks flawless…

Abbey Clancy knows how to pose up a storm and we have the evidence. On Friday, the model was spotted smouldering for the camera in a steamy shoot - and she looked incredible.

In the photos, the model sported a plunging black bikini top, embellished with gold buckles and was pictured side-on, perfectly capturing the figure-flattering swimwear.

The star, who is currently away in Spain, is in a summer state of mind and simply penned three sunshine emojis in the caption.

Abbey is never shy of a dramatic pose and threw her hands over her head in the dazzling shots, perfectly framing her stunning shoot makeup. Her camera-ready look was comprised of smokey eyeshaddow, fluttery lashes, and warm honey-hued bronzer.

© Instagram Abbey and Peter packed on the PDA

Whilst her lips were obscured from view, it's likely she opted for a slick of nude lipstick - a firm favourite of hers. Friends and fans went wild in the comments section. "Absolute perfection," one fan replied. A second added: "You look stunning love the picture," alongside three red love heart emojis. "Breathtaking," another penned alongside a raised hands and flame emoji.

Abbey is currently living it up on holiday with her husband, Peter Crouch and their four children, Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack.

© Instagram Abbey and her friends enjoyed their time abroad

The last slew of updates from their Spanish getaway saw the family of five head out on a decadent yacht for some open-water swimming - and, of course, Abbey didn't disappoint with her attire for the relaxing day.

She sported a gorgeous raspberry-hued bikini which she paired with a Gucci bucket hat. Eager fans got a close-up of her stunning look on Thursday when she posed a close-up photo of herself kissing her adoring husband.

© Instagram Abbey and her friends enjoyed their time abroad

The PDA moment honed in on Abbey's glamorous accessories she rocked for the sun-soaked beach day which included a Van Cleef & Arpels charm chain in green. She also slipped on a number of chunky stone rings which perfectly framed her white manicured nails.

Other holiday snaps saw Abbey showing off the bikini in full force as she posed with two friends who joined the family on the decadent yacht as they headed out to sea. The trio could have been mistaken for Charlie's angels in the glamorous snap, which Abbey aptly captioned: "My girls."

Keep scrolling to see all of Abbey's best bikini moments…