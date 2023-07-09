Abbey Clancy is a bronzed goddess in strappy bikini

Model Abbey Clancy sparked a fan reaction on Sunday when she shared a stunning bikini selfie.
Over on Instagram, the 37-year-old TV star posted a sun-drenched snapshot of herself basking in the sunshine. The mother-of-four looked gorgeous in her chic black bikini top which she teamed with a beaded necklace and a coordinating beaded bracelet.
She shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of sleek retro sunglasses and wore her blonde honeyed tresses down loose around her shoulders.
Captioning the photo, Abbey simply penned: "Summer," followed by the red kiss emoji.
Fans and friends flooded the comments section with a plethora of sweet messages. One wrote: "Gorgeous and stunning as always!!!" while a second gushed: "So so pretty babe."
ITV presenter Holly Willoughby was quick to add: "Beauty!!!" followed by a red heart emoji, whilst a fourth quizzed: "Abbey do you use bleach or high lift tint on your hair? And is it highlights and lowlights or just balayage... it's lovely and I want to try and recreate it."
Over on her Instagram Stories, the former Strictly contestant appeared to share a glimpse inside her family holiday. Abbey, who is married to footballer Peter Crouch, was quick to share a slew of blissful poolside moments featuring her eldest daughter Sophia.
Sophia, 12, was all smiles as she took to the huge outdoor swimming pool for a refreshing dip.
Aside from Sophia, Abbey is also a doting mother to Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack. On the topic of expanding their own family, it seems Abbey and Peter are in no rush to expand their brood.
Speaking to Lorraine Kelly in 2019, Abbey revealed: "Having four children, spreading my time equally between the four is hard. I really appreciated having a special day with Sophia and some pics to put on the wall."
Peter, meanwhile, told former Love Island host Laura Whitmore: "Oh 100 per cent [we are not having another child]," before adding: "I don't know if we planned for four [children] but it's amazing, I love it! [To have] two boys and two girls, I feel blessed. Being able to take them to school now, pick them up, and being hands-on."
Lovebirds Abbey and Peter said "I do" in September 2011. The couple opted to renew their wedding vows in December 2022, with the family-of-six travelling to the Maldives for the special occasion.
"We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth," Abbey told HELLO! as she and Peter exclusively shared the full photo album from their truly magical day.
In the pictures, Abbey looked sensational in her boho-style bridal dress. Her delicate vintage lace garment was crafted by family friend and dressmaker Sylvia and featured sheer panels, a lace bralette and a plunging V-neckline.
Peter, meanwhile, looked dapper in a pair of stone-hued linen trousers and a smart white linen shirt.