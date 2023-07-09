Abbey Clancy is a bronzed goddess in strappy bikini

Model Abbey Clancy sparked a fan reaction on Sunday when she shared a stunning bikini selfie.

Over on Instagram, the 37-year-old TV star posted a sun-drenched snapshot of herself basking in the sunshine. The mother-of-four looked gorgeous in her chic black bikini top which she teamed with a beaded necklace and a coordinating beaded bracelet.

WATCH: Abbey Clancy struts her stuff in crocheted bikini

She shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of sleek retro sunglasses and wore her blonde honeyed tresses down loose around her shoulders.

Captioning the photo, Abbey simply penned: "Summer," followed by the red kiss emoji.

© Instagram Abbey looked flawless

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with a plethora of sweet messages. One wrote: "Gorgeous and stunning as always!!!" while a second gushed: "So so pretty babe."

ITV presenter Holly Willoughby was quick to add: "Beauty!!!" followed by a red heart emoji, whilst a fourth quizzed: "Abbey do you use bleach or high lift tint on your hair? And is it highlights and lowlights or just balayage... it's lovely and I want to try and recreate it."

Over on her Instagram Stories, the former Strictly contestant appeared to share a glimpse inside her family holiday. Abbey, who is married to footballer Peter Crouch, was quick to share a slew of blissful poolside moments featuring her eldest daughter Sophia.

© Instagram Sophia beamed from ear to ear

Sophia, 12, was all smiles as she took to the huge outdoor swimming pool for a refreshing dip.

Aside from Sophia, Abbey is also a doting mother to Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack. On the topic of expanding their own family, it seems Abbey and Peter are in no rush to expand their brood.

© Getty The couple share four children together

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly in 2019, Abbey revealed: "Having four children, spreading my time equally between the four is hard. I really appreciated having a special day with Sophia and some pics to put on the wall."

Peter, meanwhile, told former Love Island host Laura Whitmore: "Oh 100 per cent [we are not having another child]," before adding: "I don't know if we planned for four [children] but it's amazing, I love it! [To have] two boys and two girls, I feel blessed. Being able to take them to school now, pick them up, and being hands-on."

Lovebirds Abbey and Peter said "I do" in September 2011. The couple opted to renew their wedding vows in December 2022, with the family-of-six travelling to the Maldives for the special occasion.

"We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth," Abbey told HELLO! as she and Peter exclusively shared the full photo album from their truly magical day.

© Getty Images Abbey and Peter wed in 2011

In the pictures, Abbey looked sensational in her boho-style bridal dress. Her delicate vintage lace garment was crafted by family friend and dressmaker Sylvia and featured sheer panels, a lace bralette and a plunging V-neckline.

Peter, meanwhile, looked dapper in a pair of stone-hued linen trousers and a smart white linen shirt.