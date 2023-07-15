Abbey glows captured in stunning cut-out swimwear for playful moment with youngest son

The former Britain's Next Top Model runner-up is married to Peter Crouch…

Blonde bombshell, fashion model, and podcaster are just three ways to describe Abbey Clancy who, as well all those things, is a doting mother of four and on Saturday she was captured in the most adorable moment with her son.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 37-year-old was captured kissing who appeared to be her three-year-old son Jack, and pretending to nibble him whilst they had a cuddle on holiday, which you can see in the video below.

Abbey Clancy shares sweet video with son on holiday

Jack was looking super cute in the video, snuggling his teddy with a dummy in his mouth. Captioning the post, Abbey penned: "Could literally eat him," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Abbey looked so stunning in the clip wearing a glamorous navy blue swimsuit featuring cut-outs around her waist. Keeping with the bluey-hued colour palette, the star also added a pair of glamorous grey sunglasses, which obscured most of her face but perfectly highlighted her plump lips which were covered in nude lipstick.

Peter was beaming in the photo

In true beach babe fashion, the model wore her wavy tresses down and accessorised the ensemble with a Van Cleef & Arpels chain featuring the iconic green lucky charm pendants.

The star also shared the sweetest photo of her little one being held by his dad, Peter Crouch, as they posed for a touching father-son photo. Little Jack is wearing an oversized vest that went down all the way to his knees to help him stay cool whilst in the scorching sunshine.

Abbey loves her boys so much!

Meanwhile, dad Peter was rocking a pair of light blue swim shorts and white trainers. Alongside the image, Abbey penned: "My boys," next to smiley faces surrounded by love hearts.

This appears to be the second summer holiday the family has headed on after a slew of updates from the model last month showed them all enjoying time on the beach together.

Abbey stunned in a bikini selfie

As usual, the podcaster loves an opportunity to show off her incredible summer bikini portfolio and dazzled fans with a selfie last week. Smouldering for the camera in a quick selfie, Abbey looked sensational in a black strappy bikini which she shared on Instagram.

To battle the beating rays this time, Abbey opted for cat-eye style lenses and accessorised with a beaded necklace and bracelet set.

Friends and fans couldn't get enough of the update and took to the comments section with messages for the star. One fan penned: "Gorgeous and stunning as always!!!" while a second weighed in writing "So so pretty babe."