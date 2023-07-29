Abbey Clancy pouts in barely there string bikini on lavish holiday

The former Britain's Next Top Model contestant is married to Peter Crouch…

Abbey Clancy knows how to look fabulous in a bikini and on Saturday, she graced her fans with a brand-new swimwear shot whilst living it up on a lavish holiday.

The candid photo was taken by the former Britain's Next Top Model contestant as she relaxed in the back of a car. She shared the sun-soaked snap on her Instagram Stories and it showed her rocking the most fabulous charcoal grey bikini top as she pouted for the camera.

© Instagram Abbey is no stranger to a fabulous bikini snap

Alongside the image, she penned four sunshine emojis. She wore her iconic blonde tresses down cascading past her shoulders in natural waves and accessorised her beach-ready look with a matching grey baseball cap and gold chain necklaces.

As for her makeup, Abbey kept it natural although as a self-confessed skincare fanatic, her flawless face was bound to be covered in sun-safe SPF. Her pouted lips appeared to have a slight tint and took front and centre of the ultra-glam photo.

© Photo: Getty Images Abbey and Peter are married

Adding a touch of glamour to her selfie, the blonde bombshell slipped on a pair of ultra-chic sunglasses as she captured the rocky backdrop of her mysterious holiday location.

Abbey has sported a variety of fabulous swimsuits throughout summer and with a supermodel physique like hers, who could blame her? One stand-out piece has to be the crochet bikini she wore on holiday with her family.

The model danced away

The 37-year-old found a quiet moment to head back to what appeared to be the villa in which she was staying and filmed herself sauntering from one pose to the next in a tiny crocheted two-piece.

Her physique looked impeccable in the update and the stunning beige colour palette of the swimwear perfectly set off her golden sun tan. "Like my tan?" the Liverpool native asked in the caption.

Abbey looked flawless

Another fabulous swimwear look, came when the star headed for a solo spa session on the same holiday in a chic deep grey string bikini which she captured in full force in a gorgeous mirror selfie.

The photo also showed a sneak peek of the luxury spa facilities and it's safe to say her choice of swimsuit couldn't have been more perfect for the occasion, as the marbled tiles in the bathroom were in the same charcoal grey colour palette.

When the star isn't posing for the camera, she is a doting mother to her four children, Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, and Johnny, five, and Jack, three. Whom she shares with her husband, Peter Crouch.

The happy couple started dating in 2006. In July 2009, Peter popped the question, and they married on 30 June 2011.