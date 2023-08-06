Ruth Langsford is pretty in Barbie pink as she declares it gin o'clock

Pink is the colour du jour right now, just ask Ruth Langsford who rocked a hot pink blazer on Saturday afternoon.

The 63-year-old took to Instagram stories to share a boomerang shot of herself waving goodbye as left the QVC studios after a day of work promoting her popular clothing line.

Dressed in a pair of blue jeans, a white slogan T-Shirt and a pink blazer, Ruth was all smiles as she videoed her lift selfie. She wrote on the video: "Gin is calling" and used a 'Gin O'Clock' gif to further highlight the point that happy hour was beginning. We hope husband Eamonn Holmes had a nice cold one waiting for her when she got home.

This Barbie has left work for the day

The QVC star captioned the shot: "Thanks for watching… and for shopping!"

Using a song from the Barbie soundtrack, it's clear to see that Ruth has caught the Barbie bug that's been going around since the release of the box office smash hit starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

However, pink is a regular feature in Ruth's Loose Women wardrobe, and in her QVC collections. The Candy Pink Blazer has been a hit with fans, constantly selling out. On an earlier video of Ruth showing off the £54 blazer, it received thousands of comments. Vanessa Felt declared it the "perfect jacket", while TV personality Lizzie Cundy wrote: "Love love love".

On Saturday's show Ruth was on QVC to promote the faux suede coatigan. One fan wrote: "I absolutely love your clothes and have a wardrobe full of them. Couldn't resist just ordered two, one in black and one in cafe."

