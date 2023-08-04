Loose Women's Ruth Langsford is gorgeous in figure-flattering skinny jeans

Ruth Langsford has always impressed us with her killer fashion sense, and on Friday, she blew us away as she modelled several sleek faux blazers that she was preparing to show off on her QVC show.

Resembling a catwalk model, Ruth walked around the corner in several bold colours, including a figure-enhancing black, a modest navy one, and even a stunning nutmeg one, however, the star of the show was instead her pair of skinny jeans. The curve-hugging item suited the Loose Women presenter perfectly and they managed to pair flawlessly with every item that she walked out in.

Introducing fans to the new range, she shared: "Walking into a TSV weekend @qvcuk ! Very excited to be launching my new Faux Suede Blazer tonight. 5 lovely colours - Black, Nutmeg, Burgundy, Navy & Tan all with my gorgeous animal print lining. No pre-sale on this one so I just wanted to give you a sneak peek. Hope you can join me and @officialjackiekabler at 9PM for the TSV launch and lots of other fashion and fun!"

Fans were left enchanted by her eclectic style and were quick to lavish the veteran presenter, 63, with dozens of compliments. "That's amazing how you’re able to get changed so quickly each time," joked one, and a second complimented: "A great look there Ruth of casual/smart fashions."

A third posted: "Love the tan colour! Always so playful Ruth," while a fourth added: "Brilliant style and colour Ruth," and a fifth said: "Gorgeous collection," while many others shared heart emojis in the comments.

We always love Ruth's sharp sense of fashion, and the former This Morning star well and truly got into the Barbiecore trend last month with a vibrant pink outfit before she appeared for an episode of QVC.

The sartorial display was comprised of a bright pink blazer and a matching pink slogan T-shirt adorned with red letters, which she paired with flattering capri-style jeans in a light blue hue.

Ruth wore the look for a fun outing with her friend who she photographed at a Barbie Movie-themed photo opportunity, inside the iconic cardboard box. Ruth then made a dash back to QVC in her pink ensemble ready for an evening of filming. "All my own work," penned the TV presenter, and listed the striking pieces alongside a stunning mirror selfie.

Ruth upped the ante with her footwear and slipped into a pair of hot pink loafers adorned with gold buckles. She also added the track Barbie Girl to her post.

In a second shot, the wife of Eamonn Holmes penned: "Back at the Q. See you at 7.00pm," in matching pink and white lettering. She even added a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses to complete her Hollywood-inspired outfit.