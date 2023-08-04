Kyra Sedgwick is the talk of Instagram as she steps out in micro-shorts

Kyra Sedgwick got her Instagram followers talking after posting a photo of herself out for a walk with her husband Kevin Bacon. The Closer actress, 57, shared a picture of herself posing in a light pink top, denim mini shorts and sneakers next to some goats, but it was her caption and her choice of headgear which really got people commenting.

"Goats are the real G.O.A.T." the star captioned her post, which also featured a photo of her and the Footloose, 65, star smiling happily at a beach. In both photos, Kyra could be seen sporting a sun hat with a goat's image printed on the front.

© Kyra Sedgwick on Instagram Kyra Sedgwick poses near some goats in her recent Instagram photo

Many fans genuinely agreed with the Space Oddity director's post about the four-legged animal. "Yes they are," said one, explaining: "Especially in CA where we use them to keep the growth down." Another person had a similar story to share: "Goats are the real GOAT," they repeated along with a laughing emoji. "City of Austin hired goats to eat away the poison oak (I think) or at least the weeds along our 10 mile town lake trail," they also said.

© Kyra Sedgwick on Instagram Kyra and Kevin at the beach

Other commenters turned their attention to the couple in the second photo, however. "You and Kevin are GOAT couple," one jokingly complimented, while a second also praised the two by adding: "Lovely couple, great artists and great persons too."

"Are you both Capricorns ? Lol I am !" asked a third interested person. Neither are, however, as Kevin celebrated his birthday last month so his star sign is Cancer, and Kyra is in fact a Leo, as her birthday is coming up this month on August 19.

© Getty Images Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick at the 2023 Oscars

In the photo which The Summer I Turned Pretty star shared on Thursday, her husband was wearing a similar farmyard animal inspired look, although his was a red and black sun hat with a chicken on it. The couple who have been married for over 30 years are big animal fans, and recently treated their followers to an introductory roundup of all the creatures they own at their farm.

WATCH: Kyra and Kevin introduce their farmyard animals

The pair have been more silent than perhaps usual on both of their social media accounts over the past few weeks following posts which announced their support for the SAG-AFTRA strike. On July 24, Kyra shared a photograph of herself standing on a picket line along with the caption: "Still supporting this strike.

"This is for the 87% of our fellow members who don't qualify for health insurance," she continued. "For the 87% who even when working relentlessly to get work, aren't paid enough to make a living wage. And don't even get me started on A.I…."

© Michael Loccisano Kevin Bacon out on the picket line in July

She and Kevin posted a video of them attending a SAG rally on July 17, and Kevin posted again on August 3 with the simple caption: "Still waiting for a fair contract." Fans have responded with messages of support for the pair's work as well as for all those striking at the moment. "Keep standing! What you do now will help the next SAG AFTRA members. Thank you," said one.