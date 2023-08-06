Carrie Underwood dons black leather and chainmail as she makes 'super nervous' rockstar debut

Carrie Underwood's pivot to rock stardom is finally here, as the country star made her big stage debut on legendary rock group Guns N' Roses' world tour.

The singer, 40, shared a slew of photos from her first night on stage with the band at Moncton, California, the first of her three shows with them on the North American leg of their tour.

While she seemed to be her dynamite best, her outfit of choice definitely fit the vibe, with Carrie sporting a psyched-out patterned jacket on top of a black leather romper with chainmail detailing and suede cowboy boots.

Not only did she accessorize with a collection of necklaces and large hoop earrings, but even her mic was primped, featuring a long set of tassels.

It was easy to feel the singer's excitement on stage, though she opened up on social media about the nerves that went into the show, writing alongside a collection of photos from her first performance: "Just a country girl living out some rockstar dreams…

"I want to say a HUGE thanks to @gunsnroses for having us out on tour, as well as their amazing fans! I was super nervous playing for another band's crowd (of a completely different genre, no less) but you all made us feel so welcome!!! Now, on to Montreal for round 2! Can't wait!!!!"

Carrie will perform with the 'November Rain' hitmakers once again in Montreal, Quebec on August 8 and join them stateside in her home state of Tennessee with their August 26 concert in Nashville.

Dedicated fans of the singer will remember that back in March, while on her Denim and Rhinestones tour in Los Angeles, she was joined by the band's lead singer Axl Rose for a surprise performance of 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

© Getty Images The country singer brought her signature style to the Guns N' Roses tour

And in July 2022, she joined the group for a pair of shows in the United Kingdom, rocking out with them to some of their biggest hits in her favorite fringe-laden looks.

The dates are part of the band's We're F'N' Back! Tour, which kicked off on July 31, 2021 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, their first tour since 2019.

© Getty Images The two acts have performed before

After over two years of shows throughout South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, they're back in North America, kicking off their final leg with Carrie and boasting several other openers like Dirty Honey, Alice in Chains, and The Pretenders. Their tour finally concludes on October 16, 2023 in Vancouver.

Carrie, meanwhile, is performing a scattered set of shows throughout the continent solo and with Guns N' Roses before making her way back to Las Vegas next month.

© Instagram Carrie underwent a rockstar transformation for her previous performances with them

On September 20, Carrie will resume her Vegas residency, Reflection, at Resorts World, which will continue till December 16, leaving the 'Good Girl' singer with just enough time to recharge and return to her Tennessee home shared with husband Mike Fisher and sons Jacob and Isaiah.