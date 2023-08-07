Loose Women's Christine Lampard electrifies in skin-tight ensemble

The Loose Women presenter shares two children with her husband Frank Lampard

Loose Women presenter Christine Lampard delighted fans on Monday when she debuted a sensational ensemble featuring a pair of skin-tight trousers.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two, 44, posted a carousel of gorgeous outfit photos from her latest string of TV appearances on hit morning show, Lorraine.

Amongst the slew of pictures, Christine shared a snap of herself rocking head-to-toe white – and wow did she look phenomenal! Opting for a fresh, summer ready get-up, the presenter rocked a pair of high-waisted white cigarette trousers which she teamed with a coordinating short-sleeved top.

The star elevated her outfit with a pair of buckle-adorned heels crafted from gorgeous tan leather and a selection of dainty accessories including a slinky silver bracelet.

She wore her raven tresses down loose in a centre part and accentuated her naturally pretty features with a sweep of bronzer, lashings of mascara, a rosy blush and a matte brown lipstick. Stunning!

In her caption, the brunette beauty penned: "See you back on @lorraine on Wednesday! (Action camera shot courtesy of Darren)."

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Beautiful as always," while a second chimed in: "Stunning."

A third remarked: "So beautiful," followed by a red heart emoji and a fourth simply added a string of flame emojis.

Elsewhere, Christine could be seen modelling a figure-flattering khaki utility dress complete with a belted waist, large pockets and gleaming gold buttons. In the final snap, meanwhile, a beaming Christine looked picture-perfect in a red patterned maxi dress emblazoned with funky swirls and Matisse-esque motifs.

Christine's stylish update comes after she and her husband Frank Lampard whisked their two children away to 'The Big Apple.'

Sharing a rare glimpse inside their lavish family getaway, Christine was quick to post a slew of envy-inducing holiday photos featuring daughter Patricia, four and Freddie, two.

Little Freddie stole the show in his colourful pinstripe top as he nestled into his mother whilst out and about exploring. Christine, meanwhile, looked her usual polished self in a pair of figure-flattering jeans, a simple black tank top and a pair of square sunglasses.

She wore her raven tresses swept back in a low bun and completed her city break outfit with a large woven bag.

Patricia also made a starring appearance in Christine's holiday photo dump. The youngster was pictured playing with an interactive shop display, whilst in a second photo, Patricia appeared in high spirits as she hopped along a technicolour stretch of pavement.

"NYC… You were EPIC [statue of liberty and apple emoji]" Christine noted in her caption.

The star's fans appeared to adore the family update, with one commenting: "Beautiful photos, looks amazing," whilst a second added: "Lovely pictures. Love the second last one."

Whilst Christine's latest images suggest a life of domestic bliss, the TV presenter has been incredibly open about the realities of parenting two children under the age of five. Speaking to Women & Home, she said: "Life is always busy, but we all manage somehow, don't we? Mine is 'two children busy'.