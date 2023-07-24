Christine Lampard shares very rare family photos from incredible holiday

The Loose Women presenter is married to former footballer Frank Lampard

Loose Women star Christine Lampard is a doting mother-of-two, and on Monday, the TV star shared the most incredible family photos from her latest trip to New York.

Taking to Instagram, the brunette beauty, 44, posted a carousel of gorgeous snapshots giving fans a glimpse inside her lavish holiday with husband Frank Lampard in tow.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare footage of daughter Patricia playing football

In her update, Christine opted to share a handful of incredibly rare photos of her two children Patricia, four, and youngest, Freddie, two.

Little Freddie stole the show in his colourful pinstripe top as he nestled into his mother whilst out and about exploring 'The Big Apple'. Christine, meanwhile, looked her usual polished self in a pair of figure-flattering jeans, a simple black tank top and a pair of square sunglasses.

© Instagram Christine jetted off to NYC with her family

She wore her raven tresses swept back in a low bun and completed her city break outfit with a large woven bag. Stunning!

Patricia also made a starring appearance in Christine's holiday photo dump. The youngster was pictured playing with an interactive shop display, whilst in a second photo, Patricia appeared in high spirits as she hopped along a technicolour stretch of pavement.

© Instagram Patricia had a blast in 'The Big Apple'

In the photo, she looked just like her famous dad Frank thanks to her flowing brunette tresses and cute button nose.

"NYC… You were EPIC [statue of liberty and apple emoji]" Christine gushed in her caption.

© Instagram Frank was all smiles

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the family-of-four, with one writing: "Beautiful photos, looks amazing," while a second chimed in: "So cute [red heart emoji]."

A third wrote: "Lovely pictures. Love the second last one," and another shared: "Fabulous [red heart emoji] I still love the Albert Bridge Chelsea though!!"

Whilst Christine's latest images suggest a life of domestic bliss, the TV presenter has been incredibly open about the realities of parenting two children under the age of five. Speaking to Women & Home, she said: "Life is always busy, but we all manage somehow, don't we? Mine is 'two children busy'.

© Getty Frank and Christine share two children together

"Freddie has just turned two, so he's a whirlwind. The two of them are funny and wonderful and exhausting."

Despite motherhood taking a toll on her energy, Christine wouldn't have it any other way. "I think they've zapped every bit of energy from me, but it's worth it," she added.

Aside from being a devoted mother to Patricia and Freddie, Christine is also a stepmother to Frank's two daughters Luna and Isla from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

"Being part of a blended family is lovely. I don't remember life before it now," she explained.

"When I first met Isla and Luna, they were two and four – now they're 16 and almost 18 and have just taken their GCSEs and A levels. They'll call us and say, 'We're coming around tonight'. They'll jump on the train and come over."