Christine Lampard is the ultimate summer bombshell in figure-flattering floral dress

Christine Lampard's chic sartorial portfolio rarely leaves any room for disappointment, and we have the proof. On Friday, the TV star channelled her inner summer bombshell when she was spotted donning the perfect floral summer dress.

The raven-haired beauty, 44, rocked the long-sleeved number for an appearance on Lorraine. The dazzling gown featured a flattering high neckline, and a billowing skirt and was adorned with vibrant pink, yellow, and coral flowers.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Christine Lampard beamed in the summery number

Christine paired the glamorous piece with a pair of strappy sand-hued sandals - the perfect summer addition. The TV host let her hair do all the talking and wore her dark strands down with one side positioned to cascade in front of her shoulder in luscious waves.

Her camera-ready makeup look was comprised of smokey brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, fluttery brushes of mascara, warm bronzer, and a slick of pink lipstick covered in gloss. The ensemble elegantly showed off Christine's sun-kissed tan on her legs which were on display as she sat presenting the programme.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star's fashion is always flawless

When Christine isn't stunning fans with her incredible fashion sense, the Loose Women panelist is a doting wife to her husband, Frank Lampard, as well as a mother to their children, Patricia, four, and Freddie, two. She is also the step-mum to Frank's children from his relationship with Elen Rivas, daughters Luna, 17, and Isla, 15.

Whilst Christine is notoriously private about her children - only sharing glimpses of them on occasion via social media - the star made a rare comment about the challenges of motherhood during an interview with Women & Home.

She said: "Life is always busy, but we all manage somehow, don't we? Mine is 'two children busy'. Freddie has just turned two, so he's a whirlwind. The two of them are funny and wonderful and exhausting. I think they've zapped every bit of energy from me, but it's worth it," she added.

Christine also opened up about being a part of a blended family. She revealed her stepchildren have a great relationship with their half-siblings and always enjoy going over to Christine and Frank's impeccable £10 million London mansion to visit them.

© Photo: Instagram Christine obscures her children's faces in photos to protect their identity

"Being part of a blended family is lovely. I don't remember life before it now," she explained. "When I first met Isla and Luna, they were two and four – now they're 16 and almost 18 and have just taken their GCSEs and A levels. They’ll call us and say, 'We're coming around tonight'. They'll jump on the train and come over."