Holly Ramsay wows in sassy string bikini during beach getaway

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly looked phenomenal on Saturday as she modelled a figure-flattering black string bikini.

Taking to Instagram, the stylish 23-year-old posted a carousel of holiday snapshots from her latest getaway to Rock in Cornwall. Amongst the sun-drenched pictures, Holly included a gorgeous black and white image of herself rocking a string bikini.

Holly's wardrobe is teeming with beautiful bikinis. Discover her yellow ensemble in the video below...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly is a sun-kissed beach babe in yellow bikini

The fashionista looked sensational in her chic two-piece which featured a plunging bikini top and a pair of tie side bikini bottoms. Holly elevated her coastal look with layered necklaces and wore her blonde locks down loose for a touch of breezy, beach glamour.

Documenting her week away, Holly moreover shared a plethora of behind-the-scenes photos. Aside from soaking up the sun's rays, the star appeared to indulge in a spot of home baking, resulting in numerous trays of tasty banana bread cupcakes. Divine!

© Instagram Holly looked positively radiant

Elsewhere, Holly posted a snapshot of her pet dog relaxing on a sun lounger outside her family's lavish Cornish home. And judging by the photos, their expansive patio area looks like the perfect spot to unwind and relax.

Captioning her photo dump, Holly penned: "This week's camera roll," followed by a series of emojis including a black heart and a cluster of sparkles.

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the blonde beauty, with one writing: "Gorgeous," while a second follower remarked: "Holly you look beautiful."

© Instagram Holly enjoyed a blissful trip to Cornwall

A third chimed in: "Stunning week to be at Rock!" and a fourth sweetly added: "You are too cute. [Love] ya."

Holly's famous dad, Gordon, snapped up the lavish property back in 2015. Their stunning beachfront home boasts an incredible garden, a luxe swimming pool and a huge lawn.

© Instagram Gordon bought the Cornish property in 2015

In 2019, Gordon was granted planning permission to knock down the original property and replace it with a main house and a smaller second home, with luxurious additions including a boathouse, wine cellar, and the outdoor swimming pool. The extensive renovation work means the house is now valued at an estimated £6 million.

Celebrity chef Gordon, his wife Tana and their children Megan, 24, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 21, and Oscar, three, also divide their time between a townhouse in London and another property in Los Angeles.

Although Gordon and wife Tana are already parents to five children, Gordon has previously suggested that his other half is open to the idea of more children.

LOOK: Holly Ramsay adds to tattoo collection with new 'special' inking

When asked about his children on Heart Radio, the 56-year-old said: "Last time I looked there were five, yes. I think there's one more on the way."

© Getty Gordon and Tana tied the knot in 1996

Attempting to squash speculation of a possible pregnancy, Gordon went on to say: "Do you know what, I don't know yet… I'll double check when I get back. I'm going down to Boots on the way out of here, and I'll double check."

"Tana would like another baby and I'm like no, no, no, no… It's already hard enough thinking about when I go to take Oscar to school, 'Hey, what's your grandad's name?'"

