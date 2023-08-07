Dolly Parton has legs for days in snazzy throwback photo – and check out her bold touch

The '9 To 5' singer has been turning it out for decades

Dolly Parton has had some truly show-stopping looks throughout the years, and reminded fans of her dominance as a fashion icon with her latest throwback photo.

The singer-songwriter extraordinaire, 77, shared a photograph of herself dressed in a studded and rhinestoned blue dress that cut off right above her legs.

While sitting cross-legged in a car, with the opening shot of her iconic 1980 film 9 To 5 behind her, she added the final touch to her look – a bold red lip.

"No outfit is complete without a red lip," she quipped in the caption of her post, and fans quickly were sent into a tizzy and left a slew of adoring comments.

"Dolly on 1989 (Taylor's version) easter egg," one joked, referencing a lyric from Taylor Swift's 2014 song 'Style', while another added: "Good golly, Miss Dolly!"

A third gushed: "Dolly's always right," while a fourth wrote: "Queen of everything," and many others included scores of heart emojis.

The photo could also be seen as a reference to the cover art for her upcoming rock album, appropriately titled Rockstar, Dolly's 49th studio album, which is slated for release on November 17, 2023.

The album will feature a whopping total of 30 tracks, most of which are collaborations with other musicians, heralding her first foray into the genre, inspired by her nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

© Getty Images Dolly's upcoming album, "Rockstar," is her first rock effort

When the 'I Will Always Love You' hitmaker was announced as one of the inductees into the Hall of Fame, she'd initially declined, citing her vast career in country music and not rock. However, she then revealed her intention to make a rock album of her own to justify her inclusion.

She released a statement when the album was announced, which read: "I'm so excited to finally present my first rock n' roll album, Rockstar!"

© Getty Images The effort is to justify her inclusion in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

"I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!"

Dolly debuted the album's lead single, 'World of Fire', with a performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards this May, the first taste of the new record.

© Getty Images She debuted the album's lead single at the 58th ACM Awards this May

In her statement, she said of the track: "This is a song I felt very inspired to write. I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better."

The album features collaborations from the likes of Lizzo, goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Linda Perry, Pat Benatar, Elton John, P!nk, Chris Stapleton, Kid Rock, Ann Wilson, Sting, and many more.

