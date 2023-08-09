Penny Lancaster looks beautiful in fitted flared jeans in new holiday photo

Penny Lancaster is currently soaking up the glorious sunshine in California, and on Tuesday, the former model rocked a sensational boho-inspired outfit.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the mother-of-two, 52, posted a stunning snapshot of herself letting her hair down with a close friend. In the picture, Penny showcased her endless legs in a pair of fitted flared jeans which did well to accentuate her statuesque figure.

© Instagram The blonde beauty posed up a storm

She teamed her dreamy denim with a printed paisley top and accessorised with a pair of white trainers and a studded cross-body bag.

For a dose of glamour, Penny wore her platinum blonde locks in bouncy waves and highlighted her naturally pretty features with a radiant sweet of makeup. Stunning!

© Instagram Penny always looks flawless

Evidently enjoying her mini-break, the former Loose Women star could be seen flashing a huge smile as she struck a playful pose at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

This isn't the first time we've seen Penny strike sartorial gold. On Monday, the blonde beauty donned a beautiful floral dress from Reformation, which featured an elegant, draped neckline, asymmetrical straps and a chic midi length skirt.

She teamed her divine 'Reya' dress with an assortment of silver jewellery and her sparkling princess-cut diamond engagement ring.

© Instagram Penny stood front and centre of the family photo alongside her husband Rod Stewart

In the snapshot, which was shared to Penny's Instagram Story, Penny was all smiles as she beamed alongside her rockstar husband, Rod Stewart, and their beautiful, blended family. Rod's daughter Ruby nonetheless stole the limelight as she posed with her adorable baby boy, Otis.

"Reunited and it feels good!" Penny added to her Instagram Story, hinting that it had been some time since her and Rod's blended family had got together.

Penny, who walked down the aisle with Rod in 2007, shares two sons with the British rock legend; Alistair, 17, who is following in his mum's footsteps as a model, and Aidan, 12, who appears to share his dad's passion for football. Rod, meanwhile, is a doting father to eight children in total.

© Gareth Cattermole/BFC The duo tied the knot in 2007

Whilst Penny appears to adore spending time with her expanding brood, the TV star has been incredibly candid about the realities of family life. Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she revealed: "Being a stepmother to start with was very daunting and challenging, but it’s proved to be an honour and very rewarding.

"When I first met my husband, his youngest was five and the oldest was 21. So I got to see the different stages that children go through and the challenges they hold, but the rewards as well."

She finished by adding: "It's been a learning curve but a wonderful one. It's so lovely that we're all so close and they all turn to me for advice, to talk about dad, boyfriends and career choices. It's a big happy family now."