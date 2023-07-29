Penny Lancaster is effortlessly beautiful in daring mini dress

Penny Lancaster is certainly in holiday mode as she joins husband Rod Stewart as he tours around Spain, and the star has even brought along some books to get stuck into underneath the hot Spanish sun.

On Saturday, she revealed that she was reading Melanie Sykes' book, Austism and all the Things I've Left Unsaid. In a stunning photo, Penny was all stretched out and while she had the book on full display, she was also showcasing her stunningly toned legs as she wore a flirty mini dress while sat inside a gorgeous interior.

WATCH: Penny Lancaster looks gorgeous in figure-hugging animal-print top

The floral item looked absolutely incredible on the former model with its bold prints matching the jungle aesthetic of the room that she was lounging in, with cushions nearby sporting a similar motif.

"Loving my morning read @msmelaniesykes," Penny sweetly captioned the post, and Melanie responded by simply saying: "I love you x."

© Instagram Penny wowed in a mini dress as she enjoyed a morning read

Penny's cosy abode looked the perfect place to curl up with a book with a large ornate coffee table, perfect for storing a mug of any beverage as well as a couple of plants in the corner to give off a lovely atmosphere.

Penny and Rod have had an extended stay in the European nation following Rod's tour, and the duo were joined by plenty of members of their blended family, including Rod's three grandchildren.

© Instagram Penny and Rod have been enjoying tiem in Spain

As their stay neared its end earlier in the week, the former Loose Women panelist shared a sweet tribute to her husband with a moving black-and-white photo that saw the pair all cuddled together.

Penny looked absolutely magical in a low-slung flirty dress as she posed alongside her beloved. The dress perfectly showed off her curves. Rod, meanwhile, looked very dapper in a white shirt with pinstripe trousers and an undone bow tie.

© Instagram Penny rocked a stunning look as she paid tribute to her husband

In a touching caption dedicated to her husband, Penny lovingly said: "Two weeks, 6 shows, one big happy family gathering #success #marbella," and her followers qwere quick to react.

PHOTO: Rod Stewart's son Aiden looks just like him in sweet holiday snap – see similarities

LOOK: Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster delights with adorable photo of newborn grandsons

One penned: "Thank you all for sharing your photos. As celebrity families go, the Stewarts are the most genuine and relatable! When you all share comes across as sincere and that is unique and hard to find. That's why we love the Stewart clan!"

© Instagram The star has served up several looks during her time away

A second commented: "On one of the other pics of Penny and the boys I commented she was a lucky lady! Rod and the boys are even luckier to have a beautiful, genuine lady for there mama and wife. Gorgeous pics and a stunning family," while a third shared: "The fact that @sirrodstewart doesn't age makes me happy."