Bronzed Penny Lancaster rocks the chicest denim shorts on holiday

Sir Rod Stewart's wife is enjoying an extended summer break with their sons Alistair and Aiden

Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart's summer holiday shows no sign of ending any time soon. The Loose Women presenter showcased yet another fashionable holiday outfit on Thursday, posing in a pair of denim shorts as she took on Miami.

Penny looked bronzed and beautiful in the photos, revealing her golden tan following weeks in Spain. The 52-year-old former model put her model legs on display in her stylish shorts, teamed with simple white trainers.

She layered up with a blue shirt and a white tank top and slung a designer bag around her shoulders.

The photos showed the part-time police constable catching up with her brother and her sister-in-law.

Penny, who volunteers for about 200 hours a year in the police force, has been putting on a very stylish display over the course of her holiday.

© Instagram Penny Lancaster posed in denim shorts and a blue shirt alongside her sister-in-law

Rod and Penny are currently staying in their LA mansion, which is currently on the market for a $70 million price tag.

They are fresh from an extended stay in Spain nation following Rod's tour, where they were joined by a conveyor belt of members of their blended family, including Rod's three grandchildren.

© Instagram The Loose Women presenter was also pictured enjoying the Miami sunshine with her brother

She was last seen enjoying a mother-son outing with her eldest son Alistair, 17, dining together at Catch Steak in West Hollywood. The pair are also parents to son Aiden, 12.

The ITV presenter kept her look casual in a black satin slip skirt, adding a denim jacket and some black brogues to complete her off-duty attire.

© Instagram Penny and Sir Rod have been enjoying an extended summer break

Meanwhile, Alistair donned an unbuttoned dress shirt and a pair of white chinos, looking very smart for his night on the town.

It seems Rod and Penny's eldest has inherited both his dad's jazzy fashion sense and his mother's good looks since he is forging a career in the modelling world.

© Instagram The part-time police constable recently enjoyed a night out with 17-year-old son Alistair

The proud parents were delighted last year when Alistair landed a huge modelling contract that saw him plastered on billboards for clothing brand Palm Angels.

Penny previously told Female First about her experiences in the modelling industry and her concern over the pressure for young girls to be super slim.

© Instagram Penny with her 12-year-old son Aiden

She said: "It's just hideous really. I'm a size 12, and the most important thing is to take pride in yourself, keep fit and healthy, and be conscious of what you're putting into your body.

"Try to avoid processed food and anything white - always go for the wholegrain - and drink plenty of vegetable juice and exercise regularly. Just keep a sensible balance, because to spend your life worrying about what people think about you is a very negative way to live."