Penny Lancaster commands attention in beautiful dress for family reunion with Rod Stewart

The mother-of-two shared a heartwarming snap from her and her husband Rod's recent reunion with their blended family

Penny Lancaster, 52, epitomised summer as she stood front and centre of a family photo alongside her husband, Rod Stewart, 78, on Monday.

The Loose Women presenter looked radiant as she donned a beautiful floral dress from Reformation, which featured an elegant draped neckline, asymmetrical straps and a sophisticated midi length. Penny wore the sustainable fashion label's cult 'Reya' dress, crafted from floral-printed georgette fabric.

The mother-of-two slipped into baby pink ballet flats, levelling up her summer-ready ensemble with several pieces of dainty silver jewellery and her sparkling princess-cut diamond engagement ring.

Beaming as she smiled alongside her rockstar husband, Rod's daughter Ruby Stewart with her baby son Otis, and several other members of the family, Penny looked gorgeous and glamorous as she sported a bouncy blonde blow dry and smiled at the camera.

"Reunited and it feels good!" Penny added to her Instagram Story, hinting that it had been some time since her and Rod's blended family had got together.

The heartwarming family snap comes just after Penny and Rod spent months travelling the world for the Forever Young hitmaker's tour, which saw them lapping up the LA sunshine in their $70 million mansion, as well as enjoying extended stay in Spain following Rod's string of performances.

Penny looked bronzed and beautiful in a recent photograph from her Spanish summer, revealing her golden tan following weeks in the European heatwave. The former model looked incredible in stylish black shorts, which she teamed with an open blue shirt and sporty white trainers.

Penny, who tied the knot with Rod in 2007, shares two sons with the British rock legend; Alistair, 17, who is following in his mum's footsteps as a model, and Aidan, 12, who appears to share his dad's passion for football. Rod is a father to eight children in total, as well as two grandchildren.

Penny has previously spoken about the ups and downs of family life, including opening up to HELLO! about being a stepparent. She said: "Being a stepmother to start with was very daunting and challenging, but it’s proved to be an honour and very rewarding."

"When I first met my husband, his youngest was five and the oldest was 21. So I got to see the different stages that children go through and the challenges they hold, but the rewards as well."