Reese Witherspoon looks incredible in flirty floral dress after finalizing divorce from Jim Toth

Fresh off her split from husband Jim Toth, Reese Witherspoon is taking life by the reins, both in style and spirit.

The Oscar-winning actress showcased a brand-new set of bangs and, true to her indomitable spirit, continued to shine professionally by presenting new additions to her clothing line, Draper James, this Wednesday.

The Big Little Lies sensation radiated confidence and charm in a pink V-neck dress named 'Wendy'.

The stylish frock featured a delightful print of red apples, set against a pink backdrop, interspersed with tiny white flowers. The vintage vibe of the ensemble harkens back to Reese's Southern heritage, given she was born and raised in Louisiana.

Sharing her excitement with her fans, the 47-year-old mother of three exclaimed on her Instagram,"Loving all of these gorgeous new @draperjames styles! Shop the looks now!! This pretty apple print is making these late summer days so sweet." A hint at her recent personal life changes, the post also mentioned, "Our fall preview is here!"

For those unfamiliar, Draper James is a fashion label Reese founded in 2015. Reflecting her deep connection to her Southern roots, the brand is a tribute to her unique style and her grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon, after whom the line is named.

While Reese's professional life is on a high, her personal life has witnessed significant changes. Earlier this month, her divorce from talent agent Jim Toth was finalized.

The Legally Blonde actress had filed for divorce four months prior, and as per recent documents obtained by TMZ, the couple has mutually agreed on a custody arrangement for their 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

Both Reese and Jim, who wed in 2011, reportedly had a prenuptial agreement in place.

Reflecting on her current phase, Reese recently opened up about the emotional tumult she's experiencing.

She confessed to feeling vulnerable post the end of her marriage. However, this isn't Reese's first experience with such a public split; she previously divorced actor Ryan Phillippe in 2008, with whom she shares two children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19.

Comparing both experiences, Reese told America's Harper's Bazaar magazine: "When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling... it felt very out of control."

She continued, expressing gratitude for the power of social media: "To be able to talk to people directly... it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice."

Emphasizing the importance of authenticity and vulnerability, Reese added: "It's a vulnerable time for me. I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."