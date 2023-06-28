Mindy Kaling channels iconic star in poolside bikini photo

Mindy Kaling got her legions of followers in a tizzy with a new photo of herself lounging in a pool, and it definitely gives us 'Cool for the Summer' vibes.

The actress and writer, 44, looked her most luxe laying on a white pool float while wearing a bikini from her recently launched Andie Swimwear line.

She wore a two-piece with a high-waisted bottom in the color "daffodil," showing off her lean legs and toned physique, topped off with a pair of white wide-rimmed sunglasses.

Her pose was a reference to the one and only Elle Woods aka Reese Witherspoon's character from 2001's comedy Legally Blonde.

She specifically paid homage to Elle's video submission to Harvard Law School where she rattles off a few of her favorite things while floating in her pool wearing a bikini. And for good measure, Mindy included a still from the scene as well.

Mindy captioned her photo: "Basically doing fanfic of @reesewitherspoon in her green Elle Woods bikini but in my Daffodil @andieswim.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon pays tribute to iconic "Legally Blonde" scene

"Of all the colors in my Andie swim collab, this color was my absolute favorite. It feels like summer is here even when it's gray in LA and I swear it looks so good on everyone!"

The brand, which has collaborated with Demi Moore and her daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah in the past, launched their new "Mindy x Andie Swimwear" fits back in May.

© Andie Swim Mindy announced her new collaboration with Andie Swim back in May

Fans were in love with the sun-drenched shot, as one commented on her post: "Okay Mindy, this is very Kelly Kapoor of you!" and another added: "Mindy is such a babe."

Her famous friends were just as impressed, as Mandy Moore wrote: "Influenced – just ordered!!!" and Christine Quinn said: "Omgggg I soo need this! You look incredible!"

© Getty Images The actress and writer launched a line of varied swimwear

Some of her followers also saw it as a cheeky nod to the future of the Legally Blonde franchise, given it was announced back in 2020 that Mindy had signed on to write the script for Legally Blonde 3 with Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor.

Reese is slated to return for the third installment in the beloved series, as both the lead and an executive producer, as will most likely Jennifer Coolidge as the lovable Paulette Bonafonté.

© Getty Images Reese will both lead and executive produce "Legally Blonde 3"

Speaking with Access back in 2021, Mindy gushed about her love for the first two films, saying: "I love the franchise so much. I love Elle Woods as a character and when Reese asked me to write it I was like, 'Absolutely!'"

She talked about how it was "really fun" to imagine Elle as a character at 40 versus 21 and told ET last year that it was "going a little more slowly than we like but [it's] just because we really want it to be good."

© Getty Images The franchise began with the original "Legally Blonde" in 2001

The Never Have I Ever creator continued: "I think of it like Reese's Avengers. Elle Woods is like her Captain America, and so you don't want to be the person that messes up that story. So for me, we are just taking our time because we want it to be really good."