Romeo Beckham shows off hair transformation inspired by one of dad David's iconic looks

The young footballer is always taking inspiration from his dad!

Are we seeing double? Because Romeo Beckham just revealed he pinched one of his dad, David Beckham's iconic hairstyles - and they could be twins.

Taking to his Instagram account, the middle Beckham brother, 20, posed for a quick selfie showing off his newly trimmed coiffure which saw a line shaved into the left side of his head. He also had a line shaved into his eyebrow much like the former football star did back in the noughties.

Proud to be twinning with an old snap of his dad taken in 2001, Romeo penned: "@peteburkill helping me bring back dads old buzz [starry-eyed emoji]."

David replied by adding a photo to his son's post alongside the message: "Looking good @romeobeckham," alongside a laughing face emoji.

This isn't the first time the father-son duo have been caught in a twinning moment together. In August last year, Romeo and David both rocked the same shirt and short co-ord in different colours whilst enjoying a lavish summer holiday.

The stylish sets looked fabulous on the pair who made the most of the moment and took a photo donning their matching looks. "Twinin @davidbeckham [white love heart] @mrkimjones," Romeo penned.

David replied: "Someone's been in my wardrobe," with a red love heart emoji." Fashion mogul Victoria Beckham was keen to weigh in and certainly gave her seal of approval.

She also shared the photo to her Instagram Stories and wrote: "Love u @davidbeckham @romeobeckham, kisses @mrkimjones," in a white swirly font.

It's not just with his adoring dad that Romeo likes to share his fashion exploits with as he and his model girlfriend, Mia Regan, have also been spotted rocking the same pieces.

In July last year, the loved-up couple rocked the same pair of suede Birkenstocks for a nighttime outing. Taking to social media Romeo showcased a pair of the divisive shoes in a stunning dark mocha shade. Meanwhile, Mia sported an identical pair in an elevated taupe hue.

Romeo was also captured twinning his sister Harper in August last year as they rocked matching necklaces by a celebrity-approved brand. The sibling duo beamed for a photo as they wore beaded necklaces by IAN Charms – a LA-based, female-founded brand beloved by stars such as Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Pete Davidson, Dua Lipa, Joe Jonas and more.

Harper looked like the ultimate mini fashionista in her necklace which boasted white, yellow, and red mushroom beads to match her brother's - so sweet!