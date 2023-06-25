Carol Vorderman hits the beach in plunging swimsuit - and she looks phenomenal!

Carol Vorderman often wows with her sensational physique, and while she has shared plenty of gym selfies, the presenter also enjoys more leisurely pursuits, including paddleboarding.

Over the weekend, the former Countdown star headed to a nearby beach to hit the waves, and she looked beautiful in a plunging swimsuit that highlighted her figure. In a clip, Carol spoke about a competition that could see fans walk away with two paddleboards alongside another assortment of goodies, before sharing a selection of photos that showed off her daring ensemble in its full glory.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman showcases incredible figure in stunning dress

In one snap, the 62-year-old looked relaxed on her paddleboard, as she highlighted her curve-hugging outfit, that also included skintight leggings and trainers that had gotten covered in sand.

A second sun-soaked photo showed her strolling to the waves with her paddleboard under her arm, while the third was a close-up selfie as she flashed a smile at the camera while in a pair of sunglasses.

© Instagram Carol's outfit showed off all of her curves!

"Been paddleboarding this week back home in Wales," she explained. "This weekend is your very last chance to enter our @perfect10carol competition with @fatstickboards. We're giving you the chance to win a huge bundle of goodies just in time for summer."

PHOTOS: Carol Vorderman wows in skintight leather trousers and sky-high heels

She added: "I love Paddleboarding, it's the best and I've used @fatstickboards for a couple of years now. They are pretty amazing and Andy who runs the company has a lovely spirit for life."

© Instagram The star headed to the beach

As ever, fans loved her gorgeous post as one cheekily asked: "Does the winner get to go out paddlebording with you?" and a second added: "You look as lovely as ever, Carol. It's so good to see you enjoying life. I have so much affection for you and admire your honesty and integrity too."

A third commented: "You look very lovely, Carol. Paddleboarding looks like a lit of fun. I am looking at trying it here. Thanks for sharing this," while a fourth complimented: "Wild and sexy, Carol."

© Instagram Carol is such a beauty!

The This Morning star's fashion often sends her fans into a tailspin and last week, she channelled her inner Baywatch lifeguard as she posed against a stunning cliff-side background in a sultry black swimsuit. The item had a deep V-line illusion with her slightly undone zip and it perfectly flattered the star.

Her luscious honey-hued locks were worn down in natural waves - adding to her laid-back beach babe ensemble. She also opted for a fresh au natural face as she enjoyed some fun in the sun. In her caption, Carol penned: "Swimming.....happy day. Bloomin cold water mind. Soz.......but have no intention of wearing makeup or barely brushing my hair for a while now. So be warned. Happy proper scruff inbound."

© Instagram The presenter in a string flag bikini

Fans were quick to respond, as one enthused: "I love seeing you without makeup. So gorgeous," alongside a string of heart eyes emojis. Another fan even dropped a proposal for the TV star adding, "Marry me you beauty," alongside a red love heart and a rose emoji. A third penned: "You look amazing natural [heart eyes emoji]."