Carol Vorderman wows in stunning leather skirt and skintight top

Carol Vorderman radiated joy in a new video shared to Instagram, and she couldn't have looked more stylish. In the short clip, the star wore a stunning black leather skirt, which she teamed with a figure-hugging beige zip-up top.

The presenter and author styled her long blonde hair in gorgeous curls and wore smoky eye makeup with a neutral lip.

The video showed her walking down a flight of stairs before holding up a sign reading "Perfect 10, Carol Vorderman," referring to her daily podcast, and then smiling at the camera.

"It was captioned: "Can you answer this? Q: If a person has worked 7 hours a day, every day for 5 days, how many minutes have they worked. For the answer check out today's Perfect 10 (LINK IN BIO)."

© Instagram The star rocks a variety of glam outfits

The clip came just a few days after Carol showcased her glamorous style in another chic leather outfit. Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, the This Morning star posed up a storm ahead of her appearance on BBC Radio Wales, and she looked stunning.

The skintight trousers highlighted her hourglass physique and she upped the glam with a fitted belt and a white frilly shirt.

© Getty The presenter with her two adult children

She completed her picture-perfect look with a gold chain and a pair of knee-high leather boots, while she wore her blonde tresses loose. In a lengthy caption, she wrote: "BBC RADIO WALES. Had a great kitchen disco show with @natsus1 and chats on the show today.

"Former paratrooper Chris Lewis who has walked more than 19,000 miles around Britain for @SSAFA arrived home In Swansea today. Honestly he and his partner Kate who he met halfway round when she helped him with his tent, they walked the last half together, she had their baby Magnus on the way (he's 14 months old now) and the 3 of them crossed the finish line together.

© Getty Carol is always so stylish

"His story made me cry to be honest when he was talking about the immense kindness of people everywhere. He's such a good human being. Wow. See his story and donate if you want to www.chriswalks.com."

Her fans were quick to react to the gorgeous post, as one enthused: "You look gorgeous my darling," and a second added: "That's one beautiful woman," while a third said: "Always looking gorgeous."

© Getty Carol Vorderman at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022

Many others were quick to notice her flawless hairstyle and lavished her with compliments, with many labelling the 'do as "beautiful."

Carol works hard to keep her flawless physique, and recently posted snaps of herself wearing a skintight neon green top and figure-hugging black leggings as she put herself through her paces at the gym.

© Instagram Carol stunned in her latest workout outfit

The star beamed for the camera while lifting heavy weights, smiling up from a workout bench and using the rowing machine. She kept her makeup natural, showing off her naturally radiant skin as her long blonde locks flowed in loose waves.

She captioned the images: "GYM THIS MORNING. Loving it. @coachingbychar keeping it real and happy. Nudging back to full-on fitness [heart emoji] @the.gymset. Tell you what, it's about fitness bit about energy, head space, happy smiling and a whole lot more. Love it…"