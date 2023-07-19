Carol Vorderman showcases gym-honed curves in skintight workout outfit

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to the gym and she proved her dedication to keeping fit once again on Wednesday as she shared some behind-the-scenes workout images with her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter and author posted some snaps of herself wearing a skintight neon green top and figure-hugging black leggings as she put herself through her paces.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman sizzles during gruelling workout

The star looked as glamorous as ever as she beamed for the camera while lifting heavy weights, smiling up from a workout bench and using the rowing machine.

She kept her makeup natural, showing off her naturally radiant skin as her long blonde locks flowed in loose waves.

© Instagram Carol stunned in her latest workout outfit

Carol captioned the images: "GYM THIS MORNING. Loving it. @coachingbychar keeping it real and happy. Nudging back to full-on fitness [heart emoji] @the.gymset.

"Tell you what, it's about fitness bit about energy, head space, happy smiling and a whole lot more. Love it. Leggings @stronger."

© Instagram The maths whiz enjoyed her workout on Wednesday

The maths whiz's many followers rushed to like her post, with many leaving heart emojis and encouraging comments that included: "Wish I had your energy Carol xxx," "Absolutely beautiful well done Carol," and: "You look amazing Carol".

Carol is fun of energy

Both in and out of the gym, Carol is known for her embrace of curve-hugging outfits and the former Countdown star blew fans away earlier this week as she posed in an incredible look that highlighted her toned curves.

© Getty Carol is always so glam

The presenter took to Instagram after spending some time in the gym and she donned a very slinky look that highlighted all of her beauty.

The black and grey number fitted her like a glove as she beamed into the camera. Carol was surrounded by weights in the photo, hinting at the workout that she had just undertaken, and following a breakfast of scrambled eggs she headed off to donate blood.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Carol enjoys staying fit and healthy

She looked flawless once again with her casual look with a blue shirt that she added a jacket to given the recent changeable weather that has been felt across the country.

© Getty The presenter is a doting mother-of-two

Carol consistently drives fans wild with her daring looks and recently highlighted her trim figure in the most head-turning jumpsuit.

Taking to Instagram, the ultra-glam star strutted her stuff in a vibrant, electric blue Karen Millen jumpsuit featuring a nipped-in waistline, exaggerated shoulders, a plunging neckline and flared trousers.

© Instagram The star loves to share motivational workout selfies

For an extra touch of glamour, Carol teamed her statement number with a pair of black pointed boots. She styled her honey-blonde tresses into voluminous waves and accentuated her features with a sweep of sun-kissed makeup for the ultimate faux, bronzed look.

© Instagram Carol is a big fan of the gym

Announcing the launch of her latest podcast quiz, Carol penned in her caption: "Another week of @perfect10carol starts today [red heart emoji]." She continued: "Have you tried my daily quiz podcast yet? If not, why not today? If you have a spare ten minutes, spend it with me and perfect tenners… ten questions, ten answers, all done in ten minutes."

Her bouncy blonde locks were second to none in both snaps, while she opted for minimal makeup.