​​Elizabeth Hurley stuns in red dress as lookalike son Damian shares sparkling red carpet moment

The Bedazzled star looks incredible at 58 years of age

Elizabeth Hurley looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the red carpet at the Remus Lifestyle Night in Mallorca on Thursday, dazzling fans.

The actress was accompanied by her stylish son Damien, and together, they set the glamour quotient soaring.

Elizabeth, 58, chose a bright red gown that showcased her enviable figure and sense of style. The dress featured a plunging, busty neckline and a thigh-high leg split, elegantly emphasizing her incredible figure.

As she stepped out onto the red carpet, she radiated joy, flashing a smile that lit up the room while posing with Damien.

© Splash News Elizabeth looks incredible in red plunging gown

Damien, 21, put on a sartorial display of his own, going shirtless and wearing a chic powder blue blazer and matching wide-leg trousers.

The mother-son duo were the epitome of sophistication and flair. They were joined at the event by German businessman Marcel Remus, the organizer behind the glitzy soirée.

Elizabeth's appearance comes following intriguing news that might pique the interest of her fans. Channel Nine's eagerly awaited Shane Warne docuseries, titled Warnie, is set to recreate a steamy kiss between the late Australian cricketing legend and the supermodel.

© Splash News Elizabeth with her son Damien

Elizabeth and Warne's relationship had been a subject of much fascination, and this series promises to shed light on their romantic history.

British actress Shanti Kali, who is set to play the English beauty, and Australian actor Alex Williams, portraying Warne, have been seen sharing a passionate embrace in stills from the upcoming show.

© Splash News Elizabeth Hurley looks incredible at 58

The particular intimate moment being recreated was originally captured by paparazzi in 2010 outside Warne's London hotel, marking the public unveiling of their romance.

For the series, Melbourne's Windsor Hotel creatively stood in for the London backdrop, with Shanti and Alex passionately recreating the iconic kiss against a wall.

Speaking about the experience, Kali revealed to The Herald Sun, "It took a number of takes for technical reasons so there was ample time for onlookers to notice the whole spectacle." She also shared that she studied "pretty much everything I could get my hands on" to capture Elizabeth's unique mannerisms, praising her as "such a grounded, hardworking, witty and gorgeous human being."

© Splash News Elizabeth turns heads on the red carpet

Shane and Elizabeth's relationship began in late 2010, with the cricket star proposing to the Austin Powers actress in September 2011.

Though their engagement ended in a split in 2013, Warne has often spoken warmly of Elizabeth, once calling their time together the "happiest time of his life."

Reflecting on their relationship in 2018, Warne said: "Who knows what the future holds. There's a difference between in love with someone and loving someone. I'll always love Elizabeth but I don't think we'll ever get back together." He also reassured fans that they remain great friends and their children get along wonderfully.