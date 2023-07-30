Elizabeth Hurley is having the time of her life on her most recent vacation in Saint Tropez, and looked more incredible than ever in her latest holiday snapshot.

Taking to Instagram from the South of France, the 58-year-old swimwear model looked radiant as she posed in a tiny turquoise bikini while out at sea.

Elizabeth's bikini featured a chain link and was from her own collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. In the photo, the actress posed with her arms in the air while standing in the clear blue sea, accessorizing her beach look with a pair of oversized shades.

In the caption, she wrote: "Getting a boost of Vitamin D in the very early morning, before the sun really puts its hat on."

Fans were quick to comment on the star's appearance, with one writing: "Oh my god, that body!" while another wrote: "You are so beautiful!" A third added: "Looking gorgeous as always!"

Elizabeth Hurley looked incredible in a string bikini while in Saint Tropez

Elizabeth has been away in France for the past week and has been sharing several holiday snaps on social media during her trip so far.

These have included a picture of her lounging on a boat while out at sea, dressed in a lace cover-up over her bikini, while chilling with her pet dog. Another post showed her transforming her friend, Patrick Cox's hair while relaxing out in the sun.

The swimwear model is having the time of her life in the South of France

For years, Elizabeth has been modeling her own swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and she's incredibly passionate about the designs. She founded the company in 2005 and for her, one of the most important things is that those wearing pieces from her collection feel confident.

"I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great," she told Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in 2018, adding: "It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age.

© Instagram Elizabeth models her own swimwear range

"I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

"On the beach, this can be more difficult; sun and sand are an important part of a summer holiday, so I place a big emphasis on creating pieces that are light, comfortable, and flattering."

© Instagram The star is often modeling in stylish swimsuits

In an interview with Grazia magazine, the actress revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great."

© Instagram The actress posing on the beach

She went on: "It was key to me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

