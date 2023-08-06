Elizabeth Hurley loves sporting pieces from her eponymous line of swimwear, often showing them off to her fans while wearing them herself.

A new photo she posted on her Instagram Stories featured another simple but stunning piece from her collection, a plain white string bikini with chain-link detailing on top.

Called the "White Edit," the actress, 58, looked incredible posing in front of lush greenery while enjoying a day on the beach, showcasing her incredibly fit physique.

© Instagram Elizabeth posed in a white string bikini from her line of swimwear

That's not to say the English star doesn't love a good glam moment from time to time, stepping out recently for a private charity event in Majorca, Spain with her son Damian, 21.

She wore a Fovari red couture gown from their Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection, a ruffled lace dress with a slit that went up nearly her entire thigh, a form-fitting bodice with a free-flowing skirt, and ruffled sleeves and a cape.

Damian, meanwhile, was styled out with a sleek oversized powder blue suit with no shirt underneath, opting for a simple cross necklace instead.

© Getty Images The model and actress stunned in a couture gown while at an event with son Damian

A glimpse of her night that she'd posted received rave reviews from fans, who left comments along the lines of: "Absolutely stunning. You're aging like the finest of wines," and: "Giving me Bedazzled vibes," as well as: "You look gorgeous and elegant in your red dress," alongside a slew of flame and heart emojis.

When Elizabeth opts for swimwear, they're from her beach line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she established in 2005 and caters to women and young girls aged 13 and upwards.

In an interview with Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in 2018, the Bedazzled star revealed why she turned to swimwear design, citing her desire for feeling confident in one's self and more glamorous swimwear, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great.

"It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age. I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong."

© Instagram Elizabeth is a proud champion of the body positivity movement

The actress has been a big champion of the body positivity movement, stating often that it comes from wanting to not only look and feel the best in her skin, but also better health, inspired by her journey as a breast cancer awareness advocate.

On the inspiration behind her style aesthetic, defined by figure-hugging ensembles with bold twists, Elizabeth called it a love for "tousled hair, glowing skin, and sensual clothes."

© Instagram "It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

"I love women looking glamorous, and this is my main focus. On the beach, this can be more difficult; sun and sand are an important part of a summer holiday, so I place a big emphasis on creating pieces that are light, comfortable, and flattering," the mom-of-one continued.