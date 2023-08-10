Elizabeth Hurley hailed as 'age-defying' as she catches the sun in red-hot bikini

Summer is well and truly upon us, and Elizabeth Hurley has been busy treating fans to some stunning bikini photos, and her latest might just be some of her best to date.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the 58-year-old looked to be living her best life as she sizzled in the red-hot item that showcased her flawless physique. Elizabeth had a huge grin on her face as she shared two photos, one where she was all stretched out in her bold two-piece with a clear-blue sky making up a sensational backdrop alongside some impressive trees.

The second photo captured the Bedazzled star from a different angle, as her windswept locks spread out across her face and she was seen catching the sun while relaxing on a beach towel alongside the arm of a male companion.

In her caption, the beautiful model brought attention to her swimwear and her sunglasses, as she posted: "@elizabethhurleybeach bikini and @eltonjohneyewear time," alongside a string of orange heart emojis.

Fans were blown away by the images and were quick to hail her as "age-defying" for her ever youthful appearance. One penned: "You are the sexiest for sure & you could be 30! Honestly don’t know how you do it! We are almost twins!"

A second wrote: "You defy time itself," while a third enthused: "Like Tina Turner sang 'Simply The Best!'" and a fourth added: "Welp, no need to scroll IG for the rest of the day as nothing else will be as sensational as this. Take all of our likes!"

Earlier in the month, she posted on her Instagram Stories featured another simple but stunning piece from her collection, a plain white string bikini with chain-link detailing on top. Called the 'White Edit', the actress looked incredible posing in front of lush greenery while enjoying a day on the beach, showcasing her incredibly fit physique.

In an interview with Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in 2018, the Runaways star revealed why she turned to swimwear design, citing her desire for feeling confident in one's self and more glamorous swimwear, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great.

"It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age. I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong."

On the inspiration behind her style aesthetic, defined by figure-hugging ensembles with bold twists, Elizabeth called it a love for "tousled hair, glowing skin, and sensual clothes."

She continued: "I love women looking glamorous, and this is my main focus. On the beach, this can be more difficult; sun and sand are an important part of a summer holiday, so I place a big emphasis on creating pieces that are light, comfortable, and flattering."

