Jennifer Lopez bares washboard abs in tiny string bikini – and she looks phenomenal

Another day, and another sizzling bikini photo courtesy of Jennifer Lopez. The 54-year-old looked otherworldly as she posed in a tiny two-piece while sunning herself on the Amalfi Coast on Thursday.

The 'Jenny from the Block' singer took to Instagram with the aim of plugging her beverage line, Delola, but instead, her followers were blown away by her sensational physique. In the photos, JLo is relaxing on a sun-lounger with her washboard abs and toned figure on full display.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez lounges poolside in sizzling white swimsuit

Her white bikini is held together by delicate strings tied above her hips and around her neck. In true JLo style, she accessorized with an extra-long gold chain that lined the length of her torso, large gold hooped earrings, designer shades, and a large-brimmed hat.

Jennifer made sure a bucket of her spritzes was on display beside her, alongside five glasses and a platter of tropical fruit. Captioning the photos, the singer simply penned: "Back in my element", and her fans were quick to express their admiration for her seemingly ageless appearance.

"I don't think whatever age this lady gets too, she can never look bad. She is so beautiful," one commented. A second said: "The mother, putting these 21 year olds to shame! [fire emoji]" A third added: "Every day I admire you more. You are a beautiful woman Jen."

© @lacarba/Ana Carballosa Jennifer Lopez looked incredible in her string bikini

Jennifer announced her Delola line back in April, writing: "The secret is out!!! I'm proud to share with you @DELOLA … my new collection of unique, mixology-level ready-to-enjoy spritzes. More is #OnTheJLo. Let's live the #DelolaLife together @gregswalesart."

© @lacarba/Ana Carballosa Jennifer added stylish accessories to complete her beach look

However, she recently came under fire for creating her alcohol brand after previously claiming she didn't drink. Last month, she responded to critics in a video posted on Instagram, in which she said: "I know that a lot of people have been talking about like, 'Oh she doesn't even drink, what's she doing with a cocktail?'

"And to tell you the truth, that was true for a long time, I didn't drink. A few years back, as you will see from several photos of me out over the past 10, maybe 15 years, I have been having the occasional cocktail. I do enjoy the occasional cocktail. I do drink responsibly; I don't drink to get [expletive]-faced."

© Instagram Jennifer always looks great in her swimwear

She explained: "I drink to be social and to have a nice time and just kind of relax and to let loose a little bit, but always responsibly. I have to tell you, I tried a lot of different things, cocktails, I was into White Russians at one point, I was into rosé, but I never found anything that I really loved, and so like anything else in my life, I created it myself."

© Getty Jennifer is married to Ben Affleck

Her response was met with a mixed reaction, with some of her followers calling the video "awkward" because her husband, Ben Affleck, is now sober. "So sad bc her husband doesn't drink why is she making a point of telling us this?? Who cares… next she'll be selling her cocktail so weird and he doesn't need this either," replied one.

