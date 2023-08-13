Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, basks in the sun in swimsuit selfie

Catherine Zeta-Jones continues to amaze us all. At the age of 53, this timeless beauty dazzled her followers with a recent swimsuit selfie shared on her Instagram stories.

Wearing a chic black swimsuit, Catherine simply captioned her snap with a breezy "Sunday." Fans couldn't help but be enchanted by her ever-youthful glow.

Just days earlier, Catherine was spotted making the most of a sun-soaked day, doing laps in the picturesque outdoor pool of one of the magnificent homes she shares with her husband, Michael Douglas, 78.

On this sunlit day, she donned a sun visor and sunglasses, her brunette locks stylishly tied up in a top knot.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta Jones swimsuit selfie

Beside the glimmering pool waters was an expansive inflatable sofa perfect for lounging. And in the backdrop, sun loungers invited relaxation, all set against a scene of beautifully landscaped lawns and meticulously manicured hedges. You can watch the video here...

Catherine Zeta-Jones takes the plunge in her idyllic home pool

It's clear that the setting was crafted with love and attention to detail, reflective of the family's impeccable taste.

Speaking of impeccable taste, Catherine and Michael's property collection is truly envy-worthy. Their homes range from a luxurious £3.6 million estate in Westchester County to a stunning apartment with sweeping views of Central Park in New York City's iconic Central Park West. Not to mention a grand family residence in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

Beyond the world of real estate, Catherine's passion for aesthetics extends to interior design. In 2017, she channelled this love into launching her very own homeware collection, Casa Zeta-Jones. A true testament to her eye for style.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones shares photos of herself in a plunging swimsuit on Instagram

Recently, the couple took a moment from their busy lives to celebrate their son, Dylan's, 23rd birthday. Catherine's heartfelt tribute included a nostalgic photograph of baby Dylan, lovingly cradled in her arms. Alongside this heartwarming memory, she expressed her sentiments, writing: "23 years ago today, my boy @dylan__douglas was born.

He is the gift that keeps on giving, over and over and over and over again. I love you my love." The online community was quick to shower the post with love. Fans reminisced about the snapshot with comments like "I remember this beautiful photo! Happy Birthday Dylan! Here’s to an amazing year ahead."

© Dimitrios Kambouris Catherine and Michael first met in 1998

The Douglas family is a multi-talented bunch. Not only does Catherine and Michael's daughter, Carys, bear a striking resemblance to her celebrated mother, but she also shares her multi-faceted talents. Carys's skills range from an enchanting singing voice to masterful piano playing, glimpses of which we've been fortunate to catch on social media.

And it seems the stage might beckon the younger Douglases. In a candid conversation with Drew Barrymore, Catherine opened up about both Carys and Dylan's growing passion for acting.