Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are certainly making the most of their summer – and it looks like they are well and truly relaxing!

The Chicago actress has been sharing several beach snapshots on social media over the past few days, and most recently posted a selfie of herself and her Hollywood star husband relaxing on what appears to be a sun lounger on a beach.

The headshot shows Catherine kitted out in a cowgirl hat, while Michael rests on her asleep, being caught off guard by his wife's photo opportunity!

© Instagram Catherine and Michael snuggled up in a throwback selfie shared on Instagram

In the caption, the award-winning star wrote: "Cowgirls have more fun!"

The 53-year-old star also shared a photo of herself soaking up the sun by the pool earlier this week. Her photo featured nothing but leg, surrounded by expansive greenery and pool chairs.

Catherine and Michael are primarily based in New York, but have several vacation homes around the United States, and also in Wales, where the Wednesday actress is from.

© Instagram Tha actress spent a relaxing day by the pool

The couple are empty nesters after both their children flew the nest to attend college. They are the proud parents of Dylan, 22, and Carys, 20, who are making names for themselves on social media.

Carys is an aspiring model and Brown University student, while Dylan has dabbled with acting, modeling and graduated from Brown University in 2022.

Catherine and Michael are both incredibly proud of their children, who often feature on their social media. Previously, during a chat on the Today Show, Catherine indicated that her children were set to follow their parents in the entertainment industry.

She said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

© Instagram Michael with his children on Father's Day

The proud mum added that her children are also extremely intelligent, and that they studied academic subjects as well.

"They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me!"

© Getty Images Catherine with her two kids in 2019

When Carys left for Brown University in 2021, Catherine admitted that it was difficult. At the time, she shared a video of Carys "packing her bags," and it prompted her to take a walk down memory lane with some old family videos.

Alongside the social media post, she wrote: "My daughter Carys prepares for college!!! Very cute alert!! The road to higher education begins on the bathroom floor, with limited teeth, (thus the lisp) and a passion for books."

© Instagram The Hollywood couple are doting parents to Dylan and Carys

"Carys is packing her bags and I am looking at old videos, don't tell her I posted this," she wrote alongside a crying face emoji.