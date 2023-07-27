Catherine Zeta-Jones dons deeply plunging swimsuit in killer new photos

Catherine Zeta-Jones seems to be making the best of some down time, recently jetting off to Ireland with husband Michael Douglas, and now delighting fans while basking in the sun.

The actress, 53, shared a pair of new photos from her sun-soaked break, lounging on her couch in a one-piece swimsuit with a deeply plunging cut.

The fit showed off her tanned skin and highlighted her physique, with the ensemble topped off with a pair of sunglasses and a wide-brimmed straw hat that covered almost half her face.

"Ciao," she simply captioned her photos with a sun emoji, receiving a flurry of compliments from fans such as: "HI, GORGEOUS WOMAN," and: "Mother is mothering."

A third wrote: "What a beautiful swimsuit, it suits you so well," and another added: "Ciao bella!!!! Amazing!!! Welcome here."

© Instagram Catherine shared photos of herself in a plunging swimsuit

Last week, the Chicago star shared a few glimpses of her spur of the moment trip to Ireland with Michael, 78, to take in a game of golf and the beautiful weather.

She took to her Instagram Stories with an overhead view of their residence for the trip, the Adare Manor, a massive 804 acre estate, once the former seat of the Earl of Dunraven and Mount-Earl, now a five-star resort and luxury golf hotel.

© Instagram The actress is basking in the glow of summer

The picture she shared featured the hotel in all its green, lush glory, spanning across a large lake, a castle-like manor, and pristinely manicured lawns, all part of the resort experience.

An avid prize-winning golfer herself, she added another photograph with her husband from their day on the links, each holding on to a putter as they posed alongside a life-size statue with the crystal blue water spreading out behind them.

© Instagram She and Michael recently took a trip to Ireland

"When Irish eyes are smiling," she captioned her photo. "A wee trip to the Emerald Isle to sample the links. Amazing!!!!!!"

Fans responded to her snap with scores of heart emojis, many of them welcoming the pair to Ireland, leaving comments like: "You and Michael are the cutest golfing pair," and: "Love your family," as well as: "Welcome and happy golfing you two."

© Instagram They stayed at the grandiose Adare Manor

She previously shared a different sunny photo on her Instagram Stories by the pool that drove fans wild, this time featuring nothing but legs – literally.

All that existed in the frame of the shot were her legs and their lush backyard pool, surrounded by expansive greenery and pool chairs while she rested on a blanket beside the water.

© Instagram It's been a summer of pool days, sun, and rest for Catherine

She specifically pointed to two freckles on her thigh, writing alongside her photo: "Two thigh freckles that I have had all my life."