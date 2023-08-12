Catherine Zeta-Jones is a vision in slinky dress alongside husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, knows how to nail effortless chic, and she's demonstrated her style prowess once again with a stunning holiday snap alongside husband Michael Douglas.

The actress shared a loved-up photo cosied up to her hubby while aboard a yacht in Italy.

Catherine donned a one-shouldered gown for the romantic occasion, with a striped pattern and a flared sleeve. She teamed the modern look with oversized gold earrings, adding a level of luxe to the look. Her brunette tresses were pulled back into a top knot, allowing the earrings and striking dress to do the talking.

Behind the couple, the iconic coastline offered up a postcard-worthy view – a dream setting for the pair!

An outpouring of love flooded into the comments section with one fan writing; "The love you have for each other is incredibly beautiful," and another adding: "You two are the reason I still believe in true love." A third penned: "Wish you all the best for the years to come."

Earlier in the week, the star delighted fans with another holiday snap, this time in a cobalt blue dress with thigh-high split.

The dress was beautifully complemented with a matching blue headband, and Catherine also added black sunglasses and hoop earrings to her look.

© Catherine Zeta-Jones/Instagram Catherine Zeta Jones in blue beach dress on boat

Keeping it casual, the actress went for flip flops on her feet as she reclaimed on a boat.

Many fans hailed the star as "the most beautiful woman" and we can't help but agree!

The couple are touring Europe at the moment as before Capri, the couple were spotted in the picturesque fishing village of Portofino, which is on the Italian Riviera coastline. They also spent some time in Spain, which is where their ten-bedroom holiday home is.

© Shutterstock Linda Robson has been to Catherine's Spanish home

Their jaw-dropping mansion features a spacious living room, cinema and a gym, as well as an outdoor swimming pool, a vineyard and direct access to the sea through the small village of S'Estaca.

Loose Women's Linda Robson gave an insight into Catherine and Michael's Spanish home after recently visiting the property while on vacation on the island.

"The villa was so beautiful, I can't tell you," she said, before revealing that Catherine added her own personal touch to the decor. "She'd made the curtains herself and the cushion covers. It was beautiful. Their chef made us food with flowers in the food."