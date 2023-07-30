Catherine Zeta-Jones is a bronzed goddess in sheer pink beach dress

Catherine Zeta-Jones lapped up the sunshine in Spain as she posed in a sheer pink beach dress in her latest vacation photos - look

Catherine Zeta-Jones was a glowing holiday goddess as she donned an ethereal pink beach dress on her most recent vacation in Spain, taking to Instagram to unveil her glamorous getup on Sunday.

The Welsh actress, 53, looked bronzed and beautiful as she posed beside her niece, Ava Zeta. Catherine's billowing beach dress was crafted from sheer printed fabric, complete with open sleeves, a floaty full-length skirt emblazoned with an ornate print and an elegant V neckline.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones dances in beachy mini dress in vacation video

The Chicago star tied her raven tresses into an elegant updo, highlighting her radiant beauty glow with golden bronzer, fluttery lashes and a soft pink lip.

Channelling Barbie fever, Catherine twinned with her young niece Ava, who looked equally sweet in a pink bouclé coord and pastel pink trainers. "Pretty in Pink," Catherine penned over her Instagram Story, adding: "My niece Ava Zeta in Spain".

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones donned a beautiful pink dress on holiday in Spain

It's not the first time this week Ms Zeta-Jones has left fans enviable of her sun-soaked break. On Friday, the Hollywood royal delighted fans with a gallery of new photos lounging on her couch in a one-piece swimsuit with a sophisticated plunge neckline.

The star exuded timeless elegance in the flattering swimwear, which showed off her summer tan skin and highlighted her feminine silhouette. The mother-of-two topped the ensemble with a pair of sunglasses and a wide-brimmed straw hat that oozed old-school Hollywood glamour.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones shares photos of herself in a plunging swimsuit on Instagram

"Always so beautiful," wrote one doting fan in the comments, as another chimed in: "Ohhh I LOVE your hat!"

"What a beautiful swimsuit, it suits you so well," penned a third fan.

© Arnold Jerocki Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones recently attended the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

It's been a month of jet-setting for Catherine, who last week enjoyed a spur-of-the-moment trip to Ireland with her husband Michael Douglas, 78, to take in a game of golf and the beautiful weather.

© Arnold Jerocki Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones turned heads at the racing event

She took to her Instagram Stories with an overhead view of their residence for the trip, the Adare Manor, a massive 804 acre estate, once the former seat of the Earl of Dunraven and Mount-Earl, now a five-star resort and luxury golf hotel.

The picture she shared featured the hotel in all its green, lush glory, spanning across a large lake, a castle-like manor, and pristinely manicured lawns, all part of the resort experience.