Tess Daly is a tanned beach babe in figure-flattering swimsuit

The Strictly host has been holidaying in California with her husband Vernon Kay

Tess Daly doesn't need to worry about carefully curating her holiday wardrobe when she has her own swimwear brand!

While soaking up the sun in California, the Strictly Come Dancing star dressed head to toe in Naia Beach, including a black swimsuit with a flattering ruched bodice, gold detailing and a cross neckline. For her effortless beach look, Tess teamed her £150 swimsuit with a gold wide-knit kaftan, a straw hat on top of her wavy blonde hair, and oversized black glasses to block out the sun rays.

© Instagram Tess was pictured twirling in her swimsuit

Twirling around as she posed for the photo, Tess showed off her long tanned legs in the process.

"It wouldn’t be a holiday without testing out some of our newest @naia_beach pieces," she captioned the photo, and her Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman was among the first to comment a string of heart emojis in response.

Others wrote: "So beautiful," and: "Stunning Tess! So obsessed with the gold kaftan. It’s magical."

The 54-year-old TV star revealed she was holidaying in California with her husband Vernon Kay and their teenage daughters, Phoebe and Amber. She had been making fans green with envy after sharing stunning beachside photos, including one of her in a white mini skirt and pink zip-up jacket as she cuddled her husband.

They also enjoyed a romantic date night on the beachfront with pink cocktails followed by a family horse ride along a sandy beach. Tess captioned the holiday photos: "We finally made it! California you were one to remember. Grateful always for the amazing memories made."

WATCH: Tess Daly looks unrecognisable in clips from her style evolution

Tess started Naia Beach with her close friend and business partner Gayle Lawton in 2021. Explaining how they came up with the business idea, she told HELLO!: "Gayle and I have holidayed together many times with our families in St Tropez in the South of France.

"It was there, while shopping for swimwear – and not being able to find anything that we would feel confident actually wearing on the beach – that the idea for designing our own swimwear range was born."

© Tess Daly/Instagram Tess Daly and Vernon Kay posing on beach in California

Tess has modelled several of their designs since the brand first launched, and she has looked stunning in every single one of them. Her toned figure is the result of a balanced diet and consistent exercise regime, she explained.

"I don’t tend to believe in diets, since anything faddy or extreme is not sustainable in reality," Tess said. "My routine is quite consistent: working out a few times a week, anything from yoga to skipping in the garden, or just walking the dogs for some time outside."

