Michelle Keegan dazzles in strappy bikini during lavish Italian getaway with Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan whipped her fans into a frenzy at the weekend when she posted a slew of bikini snaps from her latest trip to Italy with beau Mark Wright.

Over on Instagram, the Brassic star was quick to share a string of gorgeous outfit photos – and wow did she look sensational. In a snapshot shared to her Instagram Stories, the brunette beauty was pictured wearing a black strappy bikini which she paired with a chic cream sarong.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in an array of daring outfits

Michelle, 36, elevated her beach look with a beautiful straw hat and a pair of white sandals. She had her glossy brunette locks secured in a low ponytail and appeared captivated by the stunning Italian scenery as she gazed across a romantic balcony.

In other snaps, meanwhile, a radiant Michelle cosied up to her husband Mark Wright for a loved-up selfie. The lovebirds looked smitten as they seemingly relaxed by the pool during their lavish trip to the Amalfi Coast.

© Instagram The actress modelled a string bikini

Michelle looked picture-perfect in a figure-hugging ribbed mini dress, whilst Mark rocked a pair of playful swimming trunks emblazoned with colourful pineapples and papayas.

"Me trying to relax. Him – bombing in & out of the pool [laughing face emoji] @wrighty," Michelle quipped in her caption.

Elsewhere, the former Coronation Street actress updated her Instagram grid with a string of gorgeous images giving centre stage to her summer holiday wardrobe. From figure-sculpting mini dresses to whimsical yellow maxi dresses, the beloved soap star debuted a dazzling array of garments.

© Instagram The duo looked smitten as they relaxed by the pool

Alongside her sun-drenched snaps, Michelle penned: "Beautiful Ravello by day," followed by a lemon and sun emoji.

Fans and friends went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "Hope you bring me one of them choc cannoli home please and thank you," while another gushed: "The yellow dress."

© Instagram Michelle was a ray of sunshine in her yellow maxi dress

"So so beautiful [yellow heart emoji] have the best time," remarked a third, and a fourth sweetly added: "You and the scenery look stunning, love the hat & the beautiful yellow dress."

Aside from sharing glamorous outfit photos, Michelle also shared a glimpse inside the couple's itinerary. The duo seemingly had a blissful trip complete with scenic walks, market visits, tranquil coffee breaks and cannoli pit-stops. Dreamy!

© Instagram Michelle posed up a storm

The duo first crossed paths back in 2012 whilst on separate holidays in Dubai. They later embarked on a whirlwind romance and eventually went public with their relationship in 2013 at the National Television Awards.

In September 2013, Mark popped the all-important question whilst holidaying in Dubai – the very place where they fell in love. Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Michelle candidly revealed: "I thought he was joking at first, and then he said come here. I started crying, and said yes, and then he started welling up as well.

© Getty Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright said "I do" in 2015

"Then as we walked further down the beach, I saw a table set up with lanterns and petals, and with two glasses of champagne."

Shortly after their engagement, Mark told the Mirror: "I've got now, for the first time in my life, what I've always wanted and what every boy dreams of – affection in a relationship, love, best friend, a girl I fancy… everything rolled into one."