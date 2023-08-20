Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan dazzles in strappy bikini during lavish Italian getaway with Mark Wright
The smitten couple tied the knot in 2015  

Mark shared this sweet selfie with wife Michelle during their time in Australia in 2022
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe TathamContent Writer

Michelle Keegan whipped her fans into a frenzy at the weekend when she posted a slew of bikini snaps from her latest trip to Italy with beau Mark Wright.

Over on Instagram, the Brassic star was quick to share a string of gorgeous outfit photos – and wow did she look sensational. In a snapshot shared to her Instagram Stories, the brunette beauty was pictured wearing a black strappy bikini which she paired with a chic cream sarong.

Michelle, 36, elevated her beach look with a beautiful straw hat and a pair of white sandals. She had her glossy brunette locks secured in a low ponytail and appeared captivated by the stunning Italian scenery as she gazed across a romantic balcony.

In other snaps, meanwhile, a radiant Michelle cosied up to her husband Mark Wright for a loved-up selfie. The lovebirds looked smitten as they seemingly relaxed by the pool during their lavish trip to the Amalfi Coast.

michelle wearing string bikini © Instagram
The actress modelled a string bikini

Michelle looked picture-perfect in a figure-hugging ribbed mini dress, whilst Mark rocked a pair of playful swimming trunks emblazoned with colourful pineapples and papayas.

"Me trying to relax. Him – bombing in & out of the pool [laughing face emoji] @wrighty," Michelle quipped in her caption.

Elsewhere, the former Coronation Street actress updated her Instagram grid with a string of gorgeous images giving centre stage to her summer holiday wardrobe. From figure-sculpting mini dresses to whimsical yellow maxi dresses, the beloved soap star debuted a dazzling array of garments.

mark and michelle posing for poolside selfie © Instagram
The duo looked smitten as they relaxed by the pool

Alongside her sun-drenched snaps, Michelle penned: "Beautiful Ravello by day," followed by a lemon and sun emoji.

Fans and friends went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "Hope you bring me one of them choc cannoli home please and thank you," while another gushed: "The yellow dress."

michelle in yellow maxi dress© Instagram
Michelle was a ray of sunshine in her yellow maxi dress

"So so beautiful [yellow heart emoji] have the best time," remarked a third, and a fourth sweetly added: "You and the scenery look stunning, love the hat & the beautiful yellow dress."

Aside from sharing glamorous outfit photos, Michelle also shared a glimpse inside the couple's itinerary. The duo seemingly had a blissful trip complete with scenic walks, market visits, tranquil coffee breaks and cannoli pit-stops. Dreamy!

michelle wearing mini dress on holiday © Instagram
Michelle posed up a storm

The duo first crossed paths back in 2012 whilst on separate holidays in Dubai. They later embarked on a whirlwind romance and eventually went public with their relationship in 2013 at the National Television Awards.

In September 2013, Mark popped the all-important question whilst holidaying in Dubai – the very place where they fell in love. Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Michelle candidly revealed: "I thought he was joking at first, and then he said come here. I started crying, and said yes, and then he started welling up as well.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright attend the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards © Getty
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright said "I do" in 2015

"Then as we walked further down the beach, I saw a table set up with lanterns and petals, and with two glasses of champagne."

Shortly after their engagement, Mark told the Mirror: "I've got now, for the first time in my life, what I've always wanted and what every boy dreams of – affection in a relationship, love, best friend, a girl I fancy… everything rolled into one."

