Tess Daly looked sensational in a pair of denim shorts over the weekend as she celebrated the end of a successful week with her family. The Strictly Come Dancing host took to her social media to share a series of images, with the first showing the star's toned legs as she sported the perfect summer look.

The 54-year-old paired her denim shorts with an orange blouse and white trainers, complete with some chic sunglasses to polish the look off. The other two photos showed off the gorgeous view of the lake, as well as their family dog.

WATCH: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay show off incredible cake for daughter's achievement

The mother-of-two wrote in the caption: "What a week; from waiting for the A level results to watching the amazing @lionesses to back to work on Strictly now finishing with a chilled, sunny Sunday."

Plenty of Tess' followers replied to the post, with one writing: "Waiting for the results was tough Tess, wasn't it? We did the same, was so nervous, the girls have had to go through a lot the past few years. Celebrations here now and shopping begins for uni. Good luck to your daughter xx."

Another said: "Looking forward to Strictly… you & Claudia are great on the show," as a third added: "Lovely scenery next to a stunning woman."

MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly is a tanned beach babe in a figure-flattering swimsuit

MORE: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are so loved-up during romantic date

© Instagram Tess Daly in denim shorts

Tess' post and caption reference to the A-Level results comes shortly after she and husband Vernon Kay celebrated their 18-year-old daughter Phoebe's exam results. Last Thursday, the television presenters, who married in 2003, were proud parents as they marked their eldest daughter's milestone.

Vernon, Tess and Phoebe could be seen all smiles in a rare photo of the three of them shared on social media. The trio were spotted standing together after enjoying a special lunch as Tess wrote in the caption: "Good luck to everyone receiving their results today. Feeling like proud parents!"

© Instagram Tess recently went on holiday with her family

The Strictly host looked gorgeous in a floral jacket with matching trousers. Phoebe looked chic in white trousers and a monochrome top as she towered over her mum. Dad Vernon, meanwhile, kept things cool in dark jeans and a simple black tee. Tess and Vernon are also parents to 13-year-old Amber.

The family-of-four tend to keep their personal life away from the spotlight, but Tess and Vernon do occasionally share photos of them enjoying quality time together on social media.

© Instagram Tess Daly and Vernon Kay treated their daughter to a special lunch to celebrate her results recently

Earlier this month, the family enjoyed a trip Stateside as they visited California. Tess shared a series of snaps from their once-in-a-lifetime trip including many beach photos.

In one, Tess and Vernon can be seen standing next to each other arm in arm on the sand in front of the gorgeous blue Pacific ocean. "We finally made it!" Tess wrote in the caption, "California you were one to remember. Grateful always for the amazing memories made."