Tess Daly is a golden goddess in slinky silk dress

Tess Daly resembled a golden goddess on Wednesday as she headed to day two of Royal Ascot. Posting from the star-studded event on Instagram, the Strictly Come Dancing presenter, 54, opted for a gorgeous silk number complete with a cream feathered headpiece.

© Instagram Tess wowed in a gold floral dress at Royal Ascot

Accessorised to perfection, Tess added a pair of gold patent heels and statement tinted sunglasses. She styled her blonde tresses in subtle waves and opted for a sun-kissed makeup look comprised of a smokey eye and a glossy nude lip – stunning!

Sharing a number of photos from her day at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, Tess captioned her Instagram post: "Royal Ascot with great friends and the rain even stayed away."

© Instagram The TV star accessorised with a cream feathered headpiece and tinted sunglasses

Sparking a reaction from her 826k followers, many were quick to comment on Tess' race-day style. "Oh you look amazing," replied fellow TV star Amanda Lamb. Janette Manrara also responded, writing: "Stunning!"

"That is a beautiful dress and an amazing hat. Just lovely," penned a fan. "Your dress is utterly dreamy and you [look] blooming fabulous in it obvs," agreed another.

© Instagram Other celebrities spotted at day two of Royal Ascot included Amanda Holden and Alan Carr

Tess wasn't the only celebrity in attendance at Royal Ascot on Wednesday. King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Mike and Zara Tindall, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Eamonn Holmes, Amanda Holden and Natalie Rushdie were all spotted at the event.

When it comes to her wardrobe, Tess loves a metallic moment, and she's had a number of them recently. Earlier this week, the mum-of-two donned a shimmering gold midi skirt as she attended a birthday party for her friend, Sarah James.

© Instagram Earlier this week, Tess had another golden moment at a friend's birthday party in London

During her pal's birthday celebrations – which took place at Maya at The Hoxton – Tess sweetly reunited with a number of her Strictly co-stars, including Aj Odudu, Nadiya Bychkova and Giovanni Pernice.

Tess opted for another golden number last month as she stepped out at the 2023 BAFTA Awards, held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair for BAFTA Tess Daly looked radiant in an iridescent panelled gown at the 2023 BAFTAs

In a showstopping moment, Tess unveiled her gold backless gown by Temperley London. Complete with a halter neck, endless light-catching sequins and a cinched waist, the dress sparkled as she walked along the red carpet. The TV star polished off her eveningwear with a set of gold hoop earrings and rose pink court heels.

Revered for her sartorial choices, Tess is also the founder of her own luxury beachwear brand, Naia Beach, which she co-created with her good friend, Gayle Lawton.

Chatting to HELLO! about the range in 2021, Tess recalled: "Gayle and I have holidayed together many times with our families in St Tropez in the South of France. It was there, while shopping for swimwear – and not being able to find anything that we would feel confident actually wearing on the beach – that the idea for designing our own swimwear range was born."

The Strictly star had already been involved with the fashion industry for decades. "During my earlier career as a fashion model, I was fortunate enough to travel the world and work for iconic fashion houses," she told Underlines Magazine.

"This gave me first-hand exposure to luxury brands, the quality that is expected, how designers envision the end product, and what brings their designs to life in terms of craftsmanship and attention to detail."