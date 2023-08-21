Stacey Dooley stuns in strappy bikini for gorgeous hot tub selfie

Stacey Dooley seriously turned up the heat on Monday when she posted a bikini-clad snapshot of herself enjoying a hot tub session.

In the photo, which was shared to Instagram, the flame-haired beauty was pictured enjoying an afternoon dip in a luxe outdoor hot tub.

© Instagram Stacey enjoyed a luxurious spa trip

The former Glow Up presenter, 36, channelled her inner Bond Girl as she made the most of the luxurious spa facilities at Bath's Homewood hotel.

For the indulgent spot of self-care, Stacey looked ultra-glamorous in a patterned string bikini featuring splashes of black, cream and beige. She wore her beautiful red locks in a playful bun and completed her look with a simple gold pendant and a sweep of natural makeup.

© Instagram The presenter shared a glimpse inside her stay

In her caption, the mother-of-one penned: "Ta so so much to everyone at @homewoodbath. You were so kind and so accommodating… We ate Eton Mess and Minnie took her first swim [teary emoji]."

She finished by adding: "Had a massage, and Kev and I took it in turns to get in the hot tub [bath emoji]. Kindly gifted. V grateful."

Fans raced to weigh in on her post, with one gushing: "Looks like a beautiful retreat," while another noted: "It is so beautiful there! Glad you enjoyed your stay."

© Instagram Stacey travelled with beau Kevin and their little daughter Minnie

A third chimed in: "Beautiful," and a fourth added: "Such a wonderful place… we have wonderful memories from there @homewoodbath," followed by a red heart emoji.

Lovebirds Stacey and Kevin Clifton have been going from strength to strength in recent years.

The duo, who found love on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018, moved in together shortly after lifting the coveted glitterball trophy and later announced their joyous pregnancy news via Instagram in August 2022.

© Getty Stacey and Kevin met on Strictly

To celebrate the news, the happy couple shared a touching photo of Stacey's blossoming baby bump, alongside the caption: "Gaaaaaaang… We are having a baby! So bloody delighted. Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. [black heart emoji]."

She continued: "(Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I've had my tits done in LA I'm gonna scream). Here goessssssss."

And since giving birth, Stacey has been incredibly open and honest about being a new mother.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares rare home video of Kevin Clifton and baby daughter Minnie

Speaking to The Sun in a new interview, the presenter admitted that she goes back and forth on the idea of having a sibling for Minnie because she thinks she is "failing" at being a mum.

© Instagram Minnie has Stacey's red hair!

"Do you know what's hilarious? You're so tired and sometimes you really feel like you're in the trenches, it's a haze and you're just trying to figure it all out," she explained.

She went on to say: "I think I would love to have more babies. But I said to Kev the other day, 'Don't you want to do this again?'. And he went, 'Are you nuts? You're overtired. I don't know how people have four children. I've had one and am completely failing."