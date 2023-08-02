Stacey Dooley gives unprecedented access to family home with partner Kevin and daughter Minnie – video

Strictly Come Dancing stars Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have allowed cameras into their home for a special show

Stacey Dooley, 36, is a doting mother to daughter Minnie, and she's allowing fans to see her motherhood journey up close as she has invited cameras into the private home she shares with her partner Kevin Clifton and gorgeous daughter.

The Strictly Come Dancing star shared a new video clip on Instagram on Wednesday, and it showed her opening up her front door and inviting the documentary team into their lives.

The clip is to promote Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over: Family and Me, which is a show that will see Stacey reflect on episodes from previous series of W's Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, while doting on her newborn baby.

Eagle-eyed fans may have spied Stacey's beautiful stained-glass door with green wooden frame, but inside, the interiors are very different with a largely neutral theme.

Stacey and Kevin's beautiful home is a Scandi-style haven and we've been given glimpses inside via Instagram before.

Stacey's 50-year-old table all the way from Brussels is a an item that sent her followers wild – marble creation with pillar style legs, and it sits proudly in the dining room.

Last year, Stacey revealed a new enormous chandelier in their lounge. "Said Chandi is up! I've been staring at it in silence for half hour [laughing face emoji]," she captioned the picture. The regal-looking feature adds an element of luxe to her pared-back, super-chic home.

Their hotel-worthy bedroom has its own fireplace, they have a double bed topped with plain white linen. However, many were confused by the grey mottled design on the walls, and how they had achieved the unique look.

Stacey has also given a very small glimpse into Minnie's nursery, which they have decorated in a soft blush hue. The star revealed they used shade Masquerade-Mid from @littlegreenepaintcompany and she explained that she is "made up with the end result". So sweet!

What has Kevin Clifton said about his time away from home?

Kevin's job requires him to travel up and down the country at times, being away from home for certain periods. He recently admitted he felt guilty for spending time apart from them due to his work. Appearing on BBC Morning Live, the star revealed: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed. We've just completely fallen in love with her. I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."