Carol Vorderman is spellbinding in curve-hugging all-denim ensemble

Carol Vorderman must be used to being a scene-stealer by now, but as the star prepared to appear on podcast Where There's A Will, There's A Wake, she made sure that all eyes were on her with her phenomenal outfit choice.

The 62-year-old looked absolutely gorgeous in her curve-hugging denim ensemble that highlighted her hourglass figure. Carol looked divine as she recorded the podcast in front of an ornamental skull and candles, flashing a huge smile as her luscious blonde locks fell down past her shoulders. She accessorised with an oversized necklace and had a full face of makeup.

Where There's A Will, There's A Wake is a podcast hosted by Kathy Burke, where the actress and her guests discuss the impact that death has had on their lives. Previous guests have included Katie Price, Nish Kumar and Siobhán McSweeney.

Speaking about her appearance, Carol explained: "So much fun with my comedy heroine @kathyburkeallwoman on her podcast @deathpodcast_. You can listen now via the link in my stories or wherever you get your podcasts."

© Instagram Carol's denim outfit looked stupendous!

Her followers her thrilled with both her upcoming appearance and her devillish look, as one enthused: "I cannot bloody wait for this. Without doubt the best podcast there is. Everything Kathy does is fantastic," and a second commented: "Carol you make a lovely magicians assistant and wish Halloween coming up love to see you involved in a illusion how about the famous sawing the lady in half."

A third added: "You always look lovely, even without makeup. Your hair looks lovely too. I have got to hear this whole podcast," while a fourth said: "Brainy blonde Bombshell," and a fifth wrote: "Beautiful picture of yourself."

© Instagram Carol praised the podcast's host, Kathy Burke

Over the weekend, Carol was seen joyfully dancing backstage with her BBC Wales co-host Nathan Sussex, looking fabulous in a cream jumper and skinny jeans. The 62-year-old showcased her dance moves to It's Raining Men, as she gave Nathan - who is about to get married to fiancé Jamie - the send off he deserved ahead of his big day.

In the caption, Carol wrote: "We had a blast today. Nathan's @natsus1 last show before he and Jamie get married next Sunday. Omg the stories, the dances, the tears...and that was just our show. Cannot wait until the big day Nath.....love you so much. I'll be sobbing into my Kleenex.....it should have been me."

© Instagram Carol is known for her stunning outfit choices

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Carol, you look so much fun!" while another enthused: "You look amazing Carol!" A third added: "Girl, you've got the moves!"

The mother-of-two works hard to stay active and is often pictured at the gym, inspiring her fans in the process. In a previous interview with the Daily Star about fitness, she said: "I want to enjoy things, and health and fitness has always been a thing of mine. I brought out my first detox book which was slammed at the time, but almost 100 per cent of everything I recommended is now categoric.

© Instagram Carol always has the best looks

"I have followed my own advice. Now there's an awful lot of technology to do with health and when you concentrate on health you get other benefits too, like people saying 'oooh don't you look good'."

Meanwhile, chatting to the Daily Mail about her fitness goals, she explained: "I do keep fit, I started with a new trainer, a rugby captain in Wales and we have a good laugh. He's pushing me harder now with weights. It's the weights you need as you get older because I'm quite happy with my body weight."