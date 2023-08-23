Gwen Stefani's waist-cinched pants steal the show as she teases major news amid family celebration

Gwen Stefani appeared to be dropping a hint towards something incredible during the week, but we were completely distracted by her show-stealing outfit as she dropped her news.

The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker was stood in a recording studio in front of a microphone and while her slinky black top certainly commanaded attention, eespecially as it showed off her toned physique, it was her corduroy pants that stole the show. The item was cinched-in at the waist, giving Gwen the perfect figure as she flashed a peace sign into the camera.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani sends fans dotty with fitted polka-dot-dress

In another photo, Gwen was seen posing with the legendary songwriter Diane Warren, who is behind hits such as Cher's 'If I Could Turn Back Time', Aerosmith's 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' and Starship's 'Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now'.

All of Gwen's photos hinted towards the singer planning to record new music, but she didn't let on anything in her caption, instead saying: "Luv u @dianewarren gx," alongside a white heart emoji.

© Instagram Gwen is preparing for something major

However, fans were quickly driven wild by the photos, as one enthused: "I'M EXCITED FOR WHATEVER THIS IS," and a second commented: "Idk what's happening but I'm here happy dancing," while a third posted: "OMG! This is amazing! When will we get to hear it? When is the album coming out?? So excited."

A fourth wrote: "Okkkk Thx for making my week better with new music making," while a fifth shared: "Queeeeeeeeeennn I'm ready for this new music! Let's spark the fire," alongside a string of flame emojis.

© Instagram Gwen will be working with Diane

Gwen's exciting hint comes shortly after the mom-of-three had some joyous family news to celebrate as her son, Zuma, turned 15. In honor of Zuma's big day, Gwen, 53, took to Instagram with a compilation of memories, capturing his growth through a series of photographs.

"Happy Birthday Zuma" was splashed across the video in big blue letters, spanning through many of his moments with both his mom and his step-dad Blake Shelton. "Happy 15th birthday Zuma!!! We love you more than anything," Gwen sweetly wrote alongside the video, and fans couldn't believe how much he'd grown.

© Getty Gwen is a music icon

"Wow 15 already!? Happy birthday," one fan commented, with another adding: "Can't believe how grownup he's become, such a handsome big boy and very like mummy," and a third writing: "Wow…15!! Zuma you are a cutie Happy Birthday Zuma! Have an awesome day!"

Gwen shares Zuma, alongside sons Kingston, 17, and Apollo, nine, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and earlier in the year the Bush frontman opened up about the former couple's parenting dynamic.

© Getty The singer is a doting mom to three sons

"I think you can go one of two ways," he said. "You can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how it goes. Or you can just parent. I think we just 'parent'. We're really different people, I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up."

Gavin credited their differing ideas on life and parenting for the diverse upbringing their three sons received. He continued: "I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd really like to inherit and move on with, and which part comes out of the whole process.

© Getty Images Gwen shares her children with ex Gavin Rossdale

"Because that's what's important, is to give them a wide view of things. We definitely have some particularly opposing views and it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds, as they should, as individuals."

MORE: Gwen Stefani's son Kingston marks huge first, shares emotional moment with step-dad Blake Shelton

WOW: Gwen Stefani looks phenomenal with unexpected leather look

The 57-year-old rocker added: "I just know that wherever they are, in whichever house they are, they're loved and supported. And that's really what it comes down to, trying to help them realize what they want. The main thing is I'm really connected to them, that's what I want. It'd be so sad to be any other way."