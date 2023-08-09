Gwen Stefani looks phenomenal with unexpected leather look

Gwen Stefani is always blowing us away with killer singing voice and stunning sense of fashion, and during the week the former No Doubt frontwoman had an exciting announcement to make.

Gwen revealed that she would be playing at the Laketown Shakedown in 2024, with the dates lasting from June 28 to June 30. She also revealed that tickets for her performance would be going on sale from August 29. Sharing the news, Gwen looked absolutely phenomenal in a daring leather jacket that she wore over a stunning white top.

Ever an accessories queen, the 53-year-old made sure to wear a bold choice with gold necklaces that bore her last name. She had a perfectly contoured face, and wore her signature blonde locks in a stylish ponytail.

"See you [in] July 2024 @laketownshakedown!!" she said in her caption. "Tix on sale august 29th @ 9am pt :) gx #laketownshakedown #laketownshakedown2024."

Gwen looked fabulous as she made her announcement

Fans were incredibly excited by the announcement, as one enthused: "You were amazing at Sunfest with your hubby! We can't wait to see you at Shakedown!" and a second added: "Love British Columbia! Might have to come see you."

A third commented: "So excited to welcome you to Vancouver Island!!" and a fourth posted: "I wanna see you one day it's such a huge dream for me seeing you in concert one day," while others tagged their friends in a bid to secure their own tickets.

Gwen has a fabulous sense of fashion

Laketown Shakedown is an annual festival located in British Columbia, Canada. The festival regularly attracts some of the biggest acts and among its headliners for this year are Shaggy, Aqua and Portugal The Man.

Gwen's incredible announcement comes days after she turned up the heat in an ultra-glamorous polka-dot dress. Taking to Instagram, the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker, 53, looked phenomenal as she twirled around in a silhouette-skimming bodycon dress that cascaded down to a full length skirt.

© Getty Gwen is such a talented performer!

The noughties pop icon's dress was emblazoned with a bold spotted print, which she paired with dramatic black opera gloves and a delicate pearl bracelet. Adding to her monochrome ensemble, she slipped into pointed-toe heels and layered with glittering diamond accessories.

Gwen's signature platinum blonde hair was styled in glamorous Hollywood waves as she rocked her usual winged eyeliner and red lipstick makeup combo.

© Getty Gwen is married to country singer Blake Shelton

Fans were quick to react to The Voice star's playful video, rushing to the comments to compliment her effortlessly chic aesthetic. "Only Gwen can rock on polka dot like dat," a fan playfully wrote, as another penned: "That dress is 'spot' on. Gorgeous." A third wrote: "Love the entire look," as a fourth chimed in: "Barbie's reincarnation... too cute and unique... you are the best!"

