Gwen Stefani, 53, sparks fan reaction as she dances in polka-dot dress

The 'Just a Girl' hitmaker shared a playful video of herself showing off her latest glamorous getup

Gwen Stefani left her fans feeling dotty for her latest look as she turned up the heat in an ultra-glamorous polka-dot dress.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Hollaback Girl hitmaker, 53, looked phenomenal as she twirled around in a silhouette-skimming bodycon dress that cascaded down to a full length skirt. Take a look at Gwen's moves in the clip below…

WATCH: Gwen Stefani sends fans dotty with fitted polka-dot-dress

The noughties pop icon's dress was emblazoned with a bold spotted print, which she paired with dramatic black opera gloves and a delicate pearl bracelet. Adding to her monochrome ensemble, she slipped into pointed-toe heels and layered with glittering diamond accessories.

Gwen's signature platinum blonde hair was styled in glamorous Hollywood waves as she rocked her usual winged eyeliner and red lipstick makeup combo.

Fans were quick to react to The Voice star's playful video, rushing to the comments to compliment her effortlessly chic aesthetic. "Only Gwen can rock on polka dot like dat," a fan playfully wrote, as another penned: "That dress is 'spot' on. Gorgeous."

© Getty Images It's not the first time Gwen has rocked a polka dot print this seaons

"Love the entire look." wrote a third, as a fourth chimed in: "Barbie's reincarnation... too cute and unique... you are the best!"

The platinum-blonde pop princess has always rocked her signature hairstyle

Gwen's polka dot getup and playful video comes shortly after the American musician gave an incredibly rare insight into her two-year marriage with country music star, Blake Shelton.

© Getty Images Gwen Stefani attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Addressing their relationship in an Instagram video last week, the mother-of-three admitted that despite her and Blake's very different upbringings the two "just work."

Along with a video montage featuring their opposing lifestyles, she wrote: "When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re from Orange County but it just works."

They don't have any children together but they are successfully co-parenting Gwen's three boys from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale. Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, split their time between their parents' homes in Los Angeles and the ranch in Oklahoma.

© Getty Images Blake is stepdad to Gwen's three children

Gwen's fans love it when she opens the doors to their homes to share a glimpse into their lives.