Gwen Stefani looks ageless in disco mini skirt and vampy fishnets

Gwen Stefani, 53, wowed crowds in London's Hyde Park on Saturday as she graced the stage at the British Summer Time festival.

The American songstress channelled her inner Hollaback Girl as she donned a glittering set of mirrored garments and vampy fishnet stockings. Gwen's look consisted of a sheer disco ball-inspired vest layered over studded cycling shorts, which she rocked with fringed platform boots.

© Getty Gwen Stefani rocked fringed boots, fishnets and sequins for her set of UK performances

The platinum-blonde pop princess looked ageless as she levelled up her beauty glow with a feline winged liner, metallic gold eyeshadow and her signature cherry-red lipstick. Gwen slicked her icy hair into a high ponytail, accessorising with a studded tie and an eclectic collection of silver jewellery.

The mother-of-three, who shares sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, shared the stage with pop royalty Pink, who headlined at the summertime festival.

© Lorne Thomson The Rich Girl songstress wore a set of sequinned outfits

Reacting to the duo's highly-anticipated performance, fans were quick to hail Gwen's performance as "legendary". The singer even brought out rapper Eve as a surprise guest to deliver a crowd-pleasing rendition of their noughties hits Rich Girl and Let Me Blow Ya Mind.

"Can confirm, Gwen killed every track to perfection," one fan wrote of the Sweet Escape singer, as another penned: "We were treated to an enrichment of female talent tonight. Thank you so much for nailing it. It was a privilege to watch both you and @pink such inspirational women."

"You were gorgeous! I almost cried when you started to sing," chimed in a third fan.

© Getty Gwen wowed crowds by singing many of her noughties favourites

On day two at BST in Hyde Park, Gwen swapped her fishnet getup for a sparkling silver co-ord. Her ab-baring bralette was adorned with an oversized bow which she teamed with a sequinned mini skirt and matching leggings.

"LONDON! thank u for an incredible week + @bsthydepark u were an absolute DREAM," the star captioned a reflective Instagram post.

© Getty Gwen perfomed her first UK performance in 16 years

Gwen's performance comes just after the singer, who has an estimated net worth of $160 million lifted the lid on why she believes she is now "very, very rich".

© Getty Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

The Rich Girl revealed in a recent interview that being a mom and finding love with her second husband Blake Shelton, has given more value to her life than any monetary possessions.

Gwen married Blake in 2021

"One thing in my life that is not like a money thing that makes my life rich, very, very rich, is obviously the most important thing, love," she told Glamour.

"And I know that sounds cliche, but I spent my whole life trying to find true love and I have it right now and it's just been the most incredible thing."

